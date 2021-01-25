D1 Baseball Preseason All-Americans

earsky said: Do we know how many spots were added? Guessing 5 Click to expand...

The NCAA eliminated the 35 man cap on rosters for the upcoming season and raised the number of athletes that are allowed to be on scholarship from 27 to 32. In doing so, they are allowing partial scholarships of less than 25%.Roster management is going to be key in college baseball for the next few years as coaches try to figure out how to manage the logjam effect this will have on rosters. Fortunately for Louisville, they have plenty of talent to go around, it just may mean athletes will have to be patient and wait their turn.