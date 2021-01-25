D1 Baseball Preseason All-Americans

mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
173
310
6
The accolades continue to come in for the baseball team, this time with three Cardinals named to the D1 Preseason All-American team. Catcher Henry Davis was named to the first team while Alex Binelas (3B) and Levi Usher (OF) were named to the second team. Louisville, Florida, and UCLA led the country with 3 members selected to the All-American teams.

If Kirian does in fact stay in the bullpen this year, you'd be hard pressed to find 6 RP's (2 for each of the 3 All-American teams) better than him.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rh62531 and earsky
E

earsky

6000+
Jan 12, 2010
7,763
1,613
26
I don't disagree with any of this. I expect to see Dunn move himself into a loftier draft position,provided he can stay healthy. Borden looked really good in the Fall as well.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rh62531
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
173
310
6
Bardman said:
@mattsefcovic Any word on the roster?
Click to expand...
The official roster hasn't been released yet, but here is what I have been able to piece together:
Losses to the draft: Detmers, Miller, and Britton
Signed professional contracts: Oriente and Lavey
Transferred: Benefield and Shane Harris

2020 Recruiting Class:
On Campus:
Ben Wiegman
Drake Westcott
Alex Galvan
Jack Payton
Christian Knapczyk
JT Benson
Seth Williams
Seamus Barrett
Logan Beard
Kaleb Corbett
Isaac Humphrey
Riley Phillips
Trevor Amburgey

Transfers:
Cooper Bowman
Luke Seed
Anthony Silkwood
JR Langworthy
 
mattsefcovic

mattsefcovic

Moderator
Moderator
Jan 12, 2020
173
310
6
earsky said:
Do we know how many spots were added? Guessing 5
Click to expand...
The NCAA eliminated the 35 man cap on rosters for the upcoming season and raised the number of athletes that are allowed to be on scholarship from 27 to 32. In doing so, they are allowing partial scholarships of less than 25%.

Roster management is going to be key in college baseball for the next few years as coaches try to figure out how to manage the logjam effect this will have on rosters. Fortunately for Louisville, they have plenty of talent to go around, it just may mean athletes will have to be patient and wait their turn.
 
  • Like
Reactions: earsky and Bardman
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,400
2,599
26
Let’s hope some of these young men understand they do have to be patient, they do have to wait their turn, etc. If they do, they can be very successful.
 
  • Like
Reactions: earsky
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom