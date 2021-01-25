D1 Baseball Preseason All-Americans

mattsefcovic
The accolades continue to come in for the baseball team, this time with three Cardinals named to the D1 Preseason All-American team. Catcher Henry Davis was named to the first team while Alex Binelas (3B) and Levi Usher (OF) were named to the second team. Louisville, Florida, and UCLA led the country with 3 members selected to the All-American teams.
If Kirian does in fact stay in the bullpen this year, you'd be hard pressed to find 6 RP's (2 for each of the 3 All-American teams) better than him.
