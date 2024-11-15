ADVERTISEMENT

BB RECRUITING: Couple of nuggets to pass along

Ty Spalding

Ty Spalding

Owner/Publisher of CardinalSports.com
Moderator
Aug 23, 2018
12,389
35,062
26
I feel very good about Louisville’s chances to land Mikel Brown. Close to putting in a pick and going on the record. I think there’s a chance it happens sooner than later.

I also think Louisville is going to add an international prospect to the 2025 class to go with Brown. This prospect is not from Australia, which I’ve seen that out there.

Would put them add a two-man class with a blue chipper that will make an impact right away.
 
