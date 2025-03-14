ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL Clemson in the ACC semis will take a huge effort! Louisville vs. Clemson | ACC SEMIS

C

CoachJ1122

1250+
Gold Member
May 19, 2022
1,464
2,796
26
The last win vs them was the "Hadley" game, with 32 and 10, 3 for 3 from the 3s and 10-12 from the field

Waterman started, but Reyne played 29 minutes


Chucky, Reyne, and Edwards were a combined 3 for 20 from the field!!!

1-7
1-6
1-7

And we WON, by 10

We are tired, but Clemson was also in a war, 2 hours later.


;)
 
