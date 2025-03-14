CoachJ1122
The last win vs them was the "Hadley" game, with 32 and 10, 3 for 3 from the 3s and 10-12 from the field
Waterman started, but Reyne played 29 minutes
Chucky, Reyne, and Edwards were a combined 3 for 20 from the field!!!
1-7
1-6
1-7
And we WON, by 10
We are tired, but Clemson was also in a war, 2 hours later.
