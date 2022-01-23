Cards WBB vs Wake Forest

No. 2 (for now) Louisville women's basketball returns to the KFC Yum! Center for the first of three home games. They'll host Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon. A 2 p.m. ET tip off with broadcast on the ACC Network and 790-AM WKRD.



Wake comes in in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Overall, 12-7 record, 2-6 in ACC play. In ACC games, they have a minus-13 scoring margin. Laast time out, the Demon Deacons were surprised by Clemson 66-44 in Winston Salem



The Demon Deacons are 3-3 in true road games with wins at Mercer (W, 68-55), at High Point (W, 79-50) and at Miami (W, 47-46). Wake Forest averages 66.0 points per game, which ranks 10th in the ACC, while giving up 59.0 points per game, which ranks seventh.



They depend a lot on Jewel Spear.



Spear is their only double-digit scorer with an ACC high 19.5 points per game. In addition to scoring, she also leads the league in field goal attempts (295), minutes played (633), 3-point field goal attempts (157), 3-point makes (58) and 3-pointers per game (3.1). She shoots 36.9 percent from deep, which ranks fifth in the ACC.



Spear has scored in double figures in 18 of 19 games this season, with seven 20-point games, three 30-point games and she scored 40 points vs. ETSU. Elise Williams ranks second on the team with 9.1 points per game, while Christina Morra ranks third with 8.3 points per game. Olivia Summiel is scoring 6.4 points per game and averages 7.6 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the league.



Louisville is 8-0 all-time versus Wake Forest. In those eight matchups, the Cardinals are 3-0 at home, 4-0 on the road and 1-0 on neutral court with a margin of victory of 18.9 points per contest.



Hailey Van Lith leads the team in scoring with 12.0 points per game. She has scored in double figures 13 times this season and in 10 of the last 11 games. Last season, she scored in double figures in 19 of 30 games, so overall she has scored in double figures in 32 of 47 games for her career. She has led the Cardinals in scoring five time this season. Over the last three games, she is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game Kianna Smith averages 11.9 a contest and Emily Engstler rounds out the Cards double figure scorers with 10.8 a game.



Time to start a new win streak and Wake is a perfect opponent to get it started against.



--sonja--