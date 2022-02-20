Cards WBB vs Va. Tech

#3 University of Louisville women's basketball hosts Senior Day against No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon.



Today's game is the rescheduled Pink Game and activities include five survivors being recognized during starting lineups, the survivor walk at halftime and a pink jersey auction. Fans can purchase pink t-shirts from Tom Drexler for $5 with all proceeds benefitting Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana. The first 4,500 fans in attendance will receive a pink rally towel from our official health care provider, Norton Healthcare. Fans can also get involved by helping raise funds for cancer research through a pledge to theKay Yow free Throw Challenge.



Kenny Brooks Virginia Tech squad come into Sunday's game with a 20-6 record, 12-3 in ACC play. They have won five straight and all three of their ACC losses have come to Top 25 teams on the road - at North Carolina (L, 71-76), at NC State (L, 51-45), at Notre Dame (L, 68-55).



VT ranks seventh in the league with 70.8 points per game and rank fourth giving up 55.1 points per game. They lead the ACC with 8.9 3-point field goals per game and 12.5 turnovers per game. Junior Elizabeth Kitley ranks second in the ACC with 17.5 points per game, 10.1 rebounds per game and 2.7 blocks per game. She leads the league with a 53.5 field goal percentage and 12 double-doubles.



Another force for Virginia Tech is graduate Aisha Sheppard, She's second on the team with 13.0 points per game. She leads the ACC with 2.96 3-point field goals made per game and ranks third with a 39.1 3-point field goal percentage



Georgia Amoore (11.2 ppg) and Kayana Traylor (10.1) also average double-figures. Amoore leads the ACC with a 42.3 3-point field goal percentage, ranks third with 4.3 assists per game and fourth with 2.2 3-point field goals made per game.



Louisville Women's Basketball will celebrate Senior Day with a pregame ceremony and a Senior Poster Giveaway. Louisville will honor graduate Chelsie Hall, and seniors Emily Rngstler and Kianna Smith at midcourt prior to tipoff. The ceremony will begin at approximately 1:39 p.m. ET. Recently, Liz Dixon, Kasa Robinson and Ahlana Smith announced they would return for the Cards next season



Louisville is 13-0 at home this season. The last time they won their first 13 games at the KFC Yum! Center was the 2013-14 season when they won their first 17 games and finished 18-2 at home. They have never finished a season undefeated at the KFC Yum! Center.



Louisville is 73-4 at home the past five seasons. Dating back to last season, UofL has won 15 straight at home. The longest home winning streak in program history is 17 games when they won their final five home games in 2016-17 and their first 12 in 2017-18.



The Cards will need to contain Kitley and Sheppard and avoid a fourth quarter slump. The Cards have lost their three games this season by getting outscored in the fourth quarter



The game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET and is available on the ACC Network and 790-AM WKRD.



--sonja--



