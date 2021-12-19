Cards WBB vs UConn

A Top 10 matchup in Connecticut today as the Cardinals get ready to take on the Connecticut Huskies. The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase, which this game is a part of, is not on UConn's home floor, but it might as well be.



After a stumble to start the season, and a few early games where Louisville ended up in the win column, but definitely had some things to work on, the game plan is starting to come together for the Walz squad



Today they'll be facing an injury depleted UConn team, with only eight players expected to be active today. Notably, the Huskies are missing their lauded superstar Paige Bueckers, but also sidelined for UConn is another notable name in freshman guard Azzi Fudd, along with Nika Mühl, and Aubrey Griffin.



Even with those players out, UConn will still have the likes of Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, and Evina Westbrook and Dorcas Juhasz.



We'll see if "O" is back from concussion protocol yet, and if Kianna Smith continues to stay "on" with her shooting.



Should be a fun one!



--sonja--