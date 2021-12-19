Cards WBB vs UConn

A Top 10 matchup in Connecticut today as the Cardinals get ready to take on the Connecticut Huskies. The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase, which this game is a part of, is not on UConn's home floor, but it might as well be.

After a stumble to start the season, and a few early games where Louisville ended up in the win column, but definitely had some things to work on, the game plan is starting to come together for the Walz squad

Today they'll be facing an injury depleted UConn team, with only eight players expected to be active today. Notably, the Huskies are missing their lauded superstar Paige Bueckers, but also sidelined for UConn is another notable name in freshman guard Azzi Fudd, along with Nika Mühl, and Aubrey Griffin.

Even with those players out, UConn will still have the likes of Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, and Evina Westbrook and Dorcas Juhasz.

We'll see if "O" is back from concussion protocol yet, and if Kianna Smith continues to stay "on" with her shooting.

Should be a fun one!

This is one game where I don’t think small ball is going to work. UConn is to well coached they are attacking it successfully.
 
Jeff made a huge mistake taking Olivia out with her 3rd foul, and then compounded the mistake taking Emily out when she got her 3rd foul. 42-39 lead turned into a 45-42 deficit. Those rebound put-backs by UConn are killers.
 
How in the world was that a double foul? Cochran was hooked and thrown to the ground. The biased announcers despite the obvious replay said it was a double foul. Most blatant thing I've ever seen. Cards haven't scored since that call.
 
UConn is really good, but you can see why they win so many games at home …..the officiating and the media are in love with the Women Huskies based on their success, and they missed a lot of calls.
 
The offense is still a bit puzzling at times. UConn’s offense is fun to watch and is very effective. Luckily they had multiple players out - different outcome if they were 100%. If this team is going to make it past the Elite 8 our posts must be more productive. If Lis/Olivia combined can give us 14/10 I think that can get the job done. But, neither are aggressive rebounders and both are missing too many close-in shots. Love seeing HVL starting to warm up; Ahlanna is stepping up and Kianna is really showing her experience and poise.
 
Latest posts

