Cards WBB vs Tenn

Sonja

Sonja

Jun 20, 2001
Louisville
Hello, Sweet Sixteen !

The University of Louisville women's basketball squad is still dancing after recording wins over 16-seed UAlbany and 9-seed Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center last week. The 1-seed Cards advance to the Sweet 16 to face 4-seed Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 and 790-AM WKRD.

The Vols got to the Sweet 16 with wins over 13-seed Buffalo and 12-seed Belmont.

Tennessee is 25-8 on the year and recorded a 11-5 mark in SEC play. They got off to a spectacular start, going 18-1 in their first 19 games and are 7-7 since. The Volunteers watched Belmont erase a 14-point lead on Monday night but held on late after the Bruins missed a few crucial free throws.

UT's losses this season have come against Stanford, Auburn, Florida, UConn, Alabama, South Carolina, LSU and Kentucky

It is UT's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. The Vols rank third nationally with 48.0 rebounds per game, fourth with a +12.6 rebounding margin and sixth with 5.7 blocked shots per game. The Vols struggle from deep, shooting just 30% from beyond the arc.

Tamari Key became Tennessee’s all-time leading shot blocker in their win over Belmont and ranks second in the nation with 3.6 blocks per game. Her 3.7 offensive boards per game rank second in the SEC and 26th in the country. They have been without leading scorer Jordan Horston since Feb. 17.

Rae Burrell is the leading scorer for the Vols that are still active. with 11.8 ppg. Key averages 10.7 a contest and Alexis Dye rounds out the Vols in double figure scoring with 10.

The Vols are one of two SEC schools in the Sweet Sixteen, besides South Carolina. The ACC has four schools in the Sweet Sixteen (Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame and North Carolina) but UNC was eliminated last night All four 1-seeds are still dancing.

In additional to the UofL vs. Tenn matchup today, NC State will face Notre Dame, Indiana takes on UConn and Michigan will play South Dakota. Already advancing to the Great Eight are South Carolina, Texas, Creighton and Stanford.

--sonja--
 
K

KozmasAgain

Tamari Key should have 2 fouls by now no calls. She bumped Mykasa out of bounds right in front of the ref. Luckily Mykasa was able to get the pass off before going out of bounds. I guess it is no harm no foul.
 
Bardman

Bardman

If anyone thinks we are going to get calls over UT - think again. Lots of grabs, bidy co tact, etc. so far by UT and no whistles. Problem with that lack of an intentional call…while not necessarily intentional it was dangerous. Emily had a clear path to the basket and was fouled from behind.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Emily needs to stay in there is a big drop off in rebounding when she goes out. I agree on the refereeing it is starting to show its ugly head.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Good first half but this refereeing scares me I worry about all of our bigs fouling out before the game is over. Tamari Key is over the back on almost every rebound and she has been called on it once. HVL is off from outside but she is getting her layups. Verhulst is a big lift off the bench she had a great first half.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Emily with 3 fouls she had to come out and that is when we have a drop off on rebounding. Somebody is going to have to step up and take up the slack on the boards.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

UT is getting a lot of extra shots. This damn loose ball crap frustrates the hell out of me. It's unreal how often the ball ends up in the other teams hands.

And why is HVL and Kiana suddenly missing wide open 3's?
 
2330859

We were up by 15 in the 1st half, and Jeff brings in the subs and allows the Vols to cut it to single digits. We relaxed and it gives UT all the momentum.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

2330859 said:
We were up by 15 in the 1st half, and Jeff brings in the subs and allows the Vols to cut it to single digits. We relaxed and it gives UT all the momentum.
Not really. For one thing Kiana got two quick fouls and Peyton came in and scored 5 points. He has to sub for Cochran with Dixon. It seemed the substitution pattern looked right to me.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

The same 4th quarter crap is happening again. Layups spinning out and loose balls continue to give up 2nd and 3rd shots. That 10 point lead went to 6 in under 30 seconds and Kiana misses a wide open 3. It's like everything goes against the Cards in these 4th quarter collapses.
 
K

KozmasAgain

There is obviously a drop off when Emily goes out. Funny at the end they played Rocky Top and our players started to dance to it.
 
2

2330859

TheRealVille said:
Not really. For one thing Kiana got two quick fouls and Peyton came in and scored 5 points. He has to sub for Cochran with Dixon. It seemed the substitution pattern looked right to me.
Peyton did great; it was bringing in Kono and A.Smith at the same time that resulted in losing the sizable lead. Jeff knows what he is doing, I just hate to see a message that can be interpreted as relax.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Birdie King said:
Not impressed with either Mich or SD so far. Get ready for So Car in Final 4
Yeah these two teams don't scare me much even though anything can happen.

HVL had 23 points and she missed every 3 pointer she took. Kiana's 3 was off today as well, yet the Cards still pretty much dominated a good Tennessee team. Emily is the MVP. Without her I doubt the Cards would be here.
 
