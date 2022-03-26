Cards WBB vs Tenn

Hello, Sweet Sixteen !



The University of Louisville women's basketball squad is still dancing after recording wins over 16-seed UAlbany and 9-seed Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center last week. The 1-seed Cards advance to the Sweet 16 to face 4-seed Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 and 790-AM WKRD.



The Vols got to the Sweet 16 with wins over 13-seed Buffalo and 12-seed Belmont.



Tennessee is 25-8 on the year and recorded a 11-5 mark in SEC play. They got off to a spectacular start, going 18-1 in their first 19 games and are 7-7 since. The Volunteers watched Belmont erase a 14-point lead on Monday night but held on late after the Bruins missed a few crucial free throws.



UT's losses this season have come against Stanford, Auburn, Florida, UConn, Alabama, South Carolina, LSU and Kentucky



It is UT's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016. The Vols rank third nationally with 48.0 rebounds per game, fourth with a +12.6 rebounding margin and sixth with 5.7 blocked shots per game. The Vols struggle from deep, shooting just 30% from beyond the arc.



Tamari Key became Tennessee’s all-time leading shot blocker in their win over Belmont and ranks second in the nation with 3.6 blocks per game. Her 3.7 offensive boards per game rank second in the SEC and 26th in the country. They have been without leading scorer Jordan Horston since Feb. 17.



Rae Burrell is the leading scorer for the Vols that are still active. with 11.8 ppg. Key averages 10.7 a contest and Alexis Dye rounds out the Vols in double figure scoring with 10.



The Vols are one of two SEC schools in the Sweet Sixteen, besides South Carolina. The ACC has four schools in the Sweet Sixteen (Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame and North Carolina) but UNC was eliminated last night All four 1-seeds are still dancing.



In additional to the UofL vs. Tenn matchup today, NC State will face Notre Dame, Indiana takes on UConn and Michigan will play South Dakota. Already advancing to the Great Eight are South Carolina, Texas, Creighton and Stanford.



--sonja--