Cards WBB vs Syracuse

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
6,028
2,717
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
No. 2 University of Louisville women's basketball returns from a one-game COVID pause to action when it hosts Syracuse on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ACC Network Extra and 790-AM WKRD.

Tickets for Thursday's game are available and fans can enjoy $4 draft beer and $3 sodas. Faculty and staff can purchase discounted $4 tickets when using their UofL email address. All undergraduate students in attendance will receive a free Louisville athletics t-shirt.

What we don't know, as of Thursday morning, is whether everyone on the Cards roster is available for the game. It's a long shot to see the full roster on the bench and active for the game in such a quick turnaround. We also don't know which players will be on limited minutes as they are still on the recovery process.

We don't know a whole lot about Syracuse either. Their roster is made up of mostly new faces for the Orange and a brand new coach. They are a much different team than we've seen in the past. The Orange are 8-7 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. They dropped 116 on Central Connecticut State and have won five games by 30 or more points as well as beating a ranked Ohio State team by six. They also have some really bad losses with four losses being by 20 or more points. Inconsistency has been their theme. A conference opening win over Clemson was followed by losses to UNC and Boston College on the road and Duke at home. Syracuse also hasn't been going deep in the roster, with only eight players seeing the court against UNC and BC, and just seven against Duke .

Syracuse does have a fairly potent offense, averaging 76.1 points per game, second in the ACC. But, they also rank last in the conference in points allowed per game at 69.0. They average a lot of steals (10.9), shoot well from three (8.2 made three-pointers per game), and have been quite accurate from the free throw line (78.6 percent). This one certainly has the ear-marks of a "quick pace, up-and-down-the-court track meet'.

Sister, sister? The Orange picked up sisters Christianna and Chrislyn Carr through the transfer portal. "Anna" spent three seasons at Kansas State, "Lyn" started at Texas Tech and then spent a season at Baylor.

Let's hope the Cards are not feeling the post-virus effects too much and can improve to 14-1 and 4-0 in the ACC. Louisville and NC State are the two remaining undefeated schools in conference play.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cap'n Jim
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

Three-Star Poster
Apr 27, 2015
3,295
2,610
26
KozmasAgain said:
Can’t watch the game I can only watch the score how come this game is close?
Click to expand...
Because Syracuse has whatever NC State had last night. They're shooting the lights out. 58 percent and 60 percent from 3. They are making the Cards top defense look like the worst.

Teams love to shoot at the Yum.
 
K

KozmasAgain

4500+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,645
2,829
26
I hope we pull this one out I would hate to lose this one. Like I said I can’t watch the game is our defense slacking off?
 
Cap'n Jim

Cap'n Jim

300+
Gold Member
Feb 1, 2005
374
329
6
Emily!!! YESSSSSSS!!! Great win!!! Great TEAM win!!! These ladies play with effort and heart!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Cards WBB vs BC

Replies
13
Views
303
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
KozmasAgain
K
Sonja

Cards WBB vs EKU

Replies
0
Views
103
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Louisville WBB VS PITT

Replies
11
Views
201
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
KozmasAgain
K
Sonja

Cards WBB vs GT

Replies
82
Views
709
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
cards_rock
cards_rock
Sonja

SYRACUSE GAME THURSDAY

Replies
0
Views
127
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja

Latest posts

Top Bottom