Cards WBB vs Syracuse

No. 2 University of Louisville women's basketball returns from a one-game COVID pause to action when it hosts Syracuse on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ACC Network Extra and 790-AM WKRD.



Tickets for Thursday's game are available and fans can enjoy $4 draft beer and $3 sodas. Faculty and staff can purchase discounted $4 tickets when using their UofL email address. All undergraduate students in attendance will receive a free Louisville athletics t-shirt.



What we don't know, as of Thursday morning, is whether everyone on the Cards roster is available for the game. It's a long shot to see the full roster on the bench and active for the game in such a quick turnaround. We also don't know which players will be on limited minutes as they are still on the recovery process.



We don't know a whole lot about Syracuse either. Their roster is made up of mostly new faces for the Orange and a brand new coach. They are a much different team than we've seen in the past. The Orange are 8-7 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. They dropped 116 on Central Connecticut State and have won five games by 30 or more points as well as beating a ranked Ohio State team by six. They also have some really bad losses with four losses being by 20 or more points. Inconsistency has been their theme. A conference opening win over Clemson was followed by losses to UNC and Boston College on the road and Duke at home. Syracuse also hasn't been going deep in the roster, with only eight players seeing the court against UNC and BC, and just seven against Duke .



Syracuse does have a fairly potent offense, averaging 76.1 points per game, second in the ACC. But, they also rank last in the conference in points allowed per game at 69.0. They average a lot of steals (10.9), shoot well from three (8.2 made three-pointers per game), and have been quite accurate from the free throw line (78.6 percent). This one certainly has the ear-marks of a "quick pace, up-and-down-the-court track meet'.



Sister, sister? The Orange picked up sisters Christianna and Chrislyn Carr through the transfer portal. "Anna" spent three seasons at Kansas State, "Lyn" started at Texas Tech and then spent a season at Baylor.



Let's hope the Cards are not feeling the post-virus effects too much and can improve to 14-1 and 4-0 in the ACC. Louisville and NC State are the two remaining undefeated schools in conference play.



