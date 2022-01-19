Cards WBB vs NCST

Sonja

Sonja

#2 Louisville women's basketball travels to NCST for a 7 p.m. tip off that will be shown on ESPN Thursday night. The contest will also be available on CARDS Radio 790 WKRD. AM

Louisville (15-1, 5-0) is on a 15-game win streak, longest in the nation.

NC State comes into Thursday’s game with a 16-2 overall record and they are 7-0 in ACC play. Their losses are at No. 1 South Carolina (L, 66-57) in the first game of the season and at No. 15 Georgia (L-OT, 82-80). The Pack has won six straight since that loss at Georgia on Dec. 16 and their smallest winning scoring margin during that stretch is 12 points in a 76-64 win at Miami.

The Wolfpack lead the NCAA with a 40.9 3-point field goal percentage and have made 153 3-pointers which leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the country. They rank second in the ACC and fourth in the country in both field goal percentage (47.6%) and scoring margin (+22.9). NC State averages 79.7 points per game, which leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the NCAA.

ACC Preseason Player of the Year Elissa Cunane leads NC State with 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She is shooting 54.4 percent from the floor -- she ranks third in the ACC. She is shooting 83.8 percent from the stripe, which ranks second in the ACC, and her 74 free throw attempts rank fourth. Diamond Johnson comes off the bench and is the Wolfpack’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.0 points per game. Raina Perez averages 8.8 points per game and her 3.2 assists rank 11th in the ACC.

Kianna Smith guided the Cardinals to wins over Syracuse and at Boston College last week by averaging a team-high 19.0 points per game on 64 percent shooting overall and 6-10 shooting from deep. She had 20 points on 8-12 shooting, 4-7 from beyond the arc, while adding five assists and two steals in the 84-71 win over Syracuse. She then had 18 points on 8-13 shooting, 2-3 from deep, while adding two assists and a block in the win at Boston College.

--sonja--
 
K

KozmasAgain

I think putting a big on Cunande would help, over the past 3 years she struggles when she is fronted by a big. She dominates against smaller opponents, it will be interesting to see how we play her. Our defense on the 3 point line will be huge because State can really knock it down from the 3 point line. CJW addressed our teams slow start on the Durham & Packer show this morning. He said we won’t be able to start slow against State come back as easily as we have against other opponents.
Durham & Packer pointed out on the show this morning that State threw a haymaker in the first period against UNC and Duke in the first period. Neither team was able to recover from that. State beat us twice last year and they have all their starters back, they are favored and they have a 69% chance of winning according to the experts.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Would love for UofL to get our students out to the WBB games. Looks like a lot of NC St students in attendance
 
Bardman

Bardman

Going to be a battle tonight. This is Final 4 basketball right here folks. HVL missing some short range jumpers - those are going ro have to drop. She is getting the shots.
 
Bardman

Bardman

You would think with that mighty UConn education that Ms Thing would call us the Cardinals and the Cardinal.
 
Bardman

Bardman

Cunane is very slick at hooking her defender’s arm and then getting a foul called on her defender or she gains a rebounding advantage.
 
K

KozmasAgain

I was hoping the 4th would be our best but it is turning out to be our worst. We have dominated the whole game and we are getting ready to lose the lead.
 
Bardman

Bardman

You drop a couple of threes and get your crowd into it…makes it tough. Team tightened up. They need to settle down and work for a good shot.
 
K

KozmasAgain

HVL has had open looks but she isn’t taking the shot. Well we won the majority of the game but are coming up short in the most important part.
 
