Cards WBB vs NCST

#2 Louisville women's basketball travels to NCST for a 7 p.m. tip off that will be shown on ESPN Thursday night. The contest will also be available on CARDS Radio 790 WKRD. AM



Louisville (15-1, 5-0) is on a 15-game win streak, longest in the nation.



NC State comes into Thursday’s game with a 16-2 overall record and they are 7-0 in ACC play. Their losses are at No. 1 South Carolina (L, 66-57) in the first game of the season and at No. 15 Georgia (L-OT, 82-80). The Pack has won six straight since that loss at Georgia on Dec. 16 and their smallest winning scoring margin during that stretch is 12 points in a 76-64 win at Miami.



The Wolfpack lead the NCAA with a 40.9 3-point field goal percentage and have made 153 3-pointers which leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the country. They rank second in the ACC and fourth in the country in both field goal percentage (47.6%) and scoring margin (+22.9). NC State averages 79.7 points per game, which leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the NCAA.



ACC Preseason Player of the Year Elissa Cunane leads NC State with 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She is shooting 54.4 percent from the floor -- she ranks third in the ACC. She is shooting 83.8 percent from the stripe, which ranks second in the ACC, and her 74 free throw attempts rank fourth. Diamond Johnson comes off the bench and is the Wolfpack’s only other double-digit scorer with 12.0 points per game. Raina Perez averages 8.8 points per game and her 3.2 assists rank 11th in the ACC.



Kianna Smith guided the Cardinals to wins over Syracuse and at Boston College last week by averaging a team-high 19.0 points per game on 64 percent shooting overall and 6-10 shooting from deep. She had 20 points on 8-12 shooting, 4-7 from beyond the arc, while adding five assists and two steals in the 84-71 win over Syracuse. She then had 18 points on 8-13 shooting, 2-3 from deep, while adding two assists and a block in the win at Boston College.



--sonja--