Cards WBB vs FSU

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Louisville Women's Basketball brings in FSU and Seminole Sue Semerau Thursday night to the KFC YUM Center for a little later than normal start -- 8 pm. The game will be on the ACC Network, (unless the Chris Mack saga explodes and loyalists storm the Little YUM and form a counter-insurgancy. (OK, that probably isn't going to happen)...

FSU comes a calling with a 9-8 record and are 3-4 in the ACC. This isn't your usual powerhouse Noles squad,...needing to make a late run to get by Clemson last time out. Losing to Wake Forest raises some questionns and the aspect of the Noles making the NCAA Tournament look pretty remote.

The. Noles do have some threats in former high school All-American Sammie Puisis, Morgan Jones, River Baldwin and Bianca Jackson. Freshmen Mikayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon have been impressive so far. Still, this is an FSU team that did lose to Miami two back the NOLES are 0-6 in Q1 games.

Louisville looks to do a couple of things to cruise in this one. They need to avoid the final quarter sleepwalking that we've seen in the past two games. The Cards also need to hit the boards hard against a pretty inept Noles rebounding team.

--sonja--
 
Is anyone else having trouble with rivals? I have been trying to get on and it keeps giving me an error. Also I keep getting messages for a free 30 day trial and I am already a member.
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

Well I missed the first half turn on the tv at halftime with 11 point lead and we immediately start giving up points. I might have to turn the game off
 
FSU is a one player team Morgan Jones for them is a great player. If they had a better team she could get more recognition and get player of the year in the ACC.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

nccardfan said:
The key to this team is Cochran and Chelsea Hall. We need better PG play from her. We know what we are going to get with Emily and HVL.
Click to expand...
PG is the team flaw. If we had a good shooting point guard, we could win it all. Robinson and Hall are liabilities shooting the ball.
 
I thought as a whole we were not on our game offensively multiple players struggled tonight. Dixon is lookin better every game Cochran struggled early but got things going later.
 
TheRealVille said:
PG is the team flaw. If we had a good shooting point guard, we could win it all. Robinson and Hall are liabilities shooting the ball.
Click to expand...
Robertson and Hall are great point guards. They find their sisters, deliver the ball and then rush back to play solid defense. I could care less if they make a basket and if they do it is a true plus for the team. BTW Kasa had 4 steals. 4 assists, 2 rebounds off the bench and oh yeah - 9 points. Love this TEAM and I do believe it’s heart and soul is our girl from Ashland, Ky.
 
