Cards WBB vs FSU

Louisville Women's Basketball brings in FSU and Seminole Sue Semerau Thursday night to the KFC YUM Center for a little later than normal start -- 8 pm. The game will be on the ACC Network, (unless the Chris Mack saga explodes and loyalists storm the Little YUM and form a counter-insurgancy. (OK, that probably isn't going to happen)...



FSU comes a calling with a 9-8 record and are 3-4 in the ACC. This isn't your usual powerhouse Noles squad,...needing to make a late run to get by Clemson last time out. Losing to Wake Forest raises some questionns and the aspect of the Noles making the NCAA Tournament look pretty remote.



The. Noles do have some threats in former high school All-American Sammie Puisis, Morgan Jones, River Baldwin and Bianca Jackson. Freshmen Mikayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon have been impressive so far. Still, this is an FSU team that did lose to Miami two back the NOLES are 0-6 in Q1 games.



Louisville looks to do a couple of things to cruise in this one. They need to avoid the final quarter sleepwalking that we've seen in the past two games. The Cards also need to hit the boards hard against a pretty inept Noles rebounding team.



--sonja--