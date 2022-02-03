CARDS WBB VS CLEMSON

#4 University of Louisville women's basketball plays the second game of its three-game road trip at Clemson Tigers on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. ET and broadcast on Bally Sports South and 790-AM WKRD.



First off, the Cards are 19-2 on the season and 9-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They are coming off a road win( 69-66) win at Miami, where UofL overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit and got 21 point from Kianna Smith and 18 points from Olivia Cochran. The Cards have won four straight games.



Clemson comes into the game with a 7-14 overall and the Tigers are 1-9 in ACC play. Their lone win in conference play is a 66-44 win at Winston-Salem against Wake Forest on Jan. 20. They have lost their last three games, but all three have been by single digits - at Florida State (L, 75-70), vs. Pitt (L-OT, 78-73), vs. No. 12 Georgia Tech (L, 69-62).



They are scoring 64.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the ACC, while giving up 68.2 points per game, which ranks 14th. University of Florida transfer and graduate student Delicia Washington leads the Tigers. She's seventh in the ACC with 15.1 points per game. Washington ranks third in the ACC with 129 field goals and 285 field goal attempts...she's sixth with 1.9 steals per game and ninth with 7.0 rebounds per game. The other main threat for Amanda Butler's squad is junior Amari Robinson. She's Clemson’s only other double-digit scorer with 10.2 points per game.



UofL is 9-3 all-time against Clemson. The Cardinals have won nine straight against the Tigers. The Cards nine wins have come since joining the ACC. In the last matchup at Clemson on Jan. 2, 2020, the Cardinals won 75-50, When the squads met up in Louisville on 1/10.21, Kianna Smith scored 17 points and then #2 Louisville beat Clemson 70-45. The #2 Cardinals used a 15-2 run to build a 49-30 lead with 3:16 left in the third quarter and a strong Cards defense held Clemson...the Tigers made only one of 20 shots in the fourth quarter.



No weather problems in Clemson, Temperatures are forecast to be in the 50-s are through Friday.



If you are in the path of the expected winter storm Thursday and Friday, please be careful, stay safe and check on the elderly that you know. We'll have a recap the the contest Friday morning, provided I still have power and internet access.



--sonja--



