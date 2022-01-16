Cards WBB vs. Boston College

Louisville WBB faces Boston College today at noon in the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Cardinals head Coach Jeff Walz, already the winningest coach in program history with a 399-109 record, is one victory shy of 400 career wins.

Although UofL beat the Eagles 79-49 back on Dec 30th in the KFC YUM Center, today's game probably won't be as wasy for the Cards.

Boston College enters Thursday’s game with a 12-4 record. The Eagles are 3-2 in ACC play and have won four straight following their 79-49 loss to the Cardinals. Boston College is shooting 48.5 percent from the floor, which leads the country. They average 17.9 assists per game, which ranks second in the league and 14th in the nation.

Taylor Soule leads the Eagles and ranks fourth in the ACC with 15.4 points per game. She is shooting 91-of-160 from the floor, good for 56.9 percent, which leads the ACC and ranks 24th in the NCAA. She is 63-of-84 from the free throw line, which ranks first in the ACC in makes and second in attempts, and is good for 75.0 percent, which ranks ninth.

They have four other players averaging more than 9.4 points per game - Cameron Swartz (13.6 ppg), Makayla Dickens (10.1 ppg), Maria Gakdeng (9.8 ppg) and Marnelle Garraud (9.4 ppg). Garraud ranks third in the ACC with 2.3 steals per game and fifth with 4.0 assists per game.

Swartz is a explosion offensively threa, going for 39 at Clemson.

#2 Louisville is 14-1 on the year, 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, and has won 14 consecutive games following its season-opening loss to No. 7 Arizona. The 14-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in the country. It is tied for the sixth longest winning streak in program history.

Kianna Smith leds UofL in scoring with 11.9 points per game. Hailet Van Lith is good for 11.8 a contest and Emily Engstler rounds out the Cards double digit scorers with 10.9 a game.

Louisville is 11-1 all-time against Boston College. The Cardinals are on an 11-game winning streak in the series, 10-0 since joining the ACC, and they are 4-0 on the road. The lone loss to Boston College came in the first meeting on Dec. 28, 1985, when Louisville suffered a 68-74 loss in the NC State Christmas Tournament. In the last 11 games, the Cardinals have beaten BC by an average of 22.4 points per game. Thursday’s meeting marks the eighth straight time that the teams have faced off when Louisville was ranked in the top five.

The contest will be shown on the ACC Network with Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich on the call and can also be heard on Cards Radio WKRD 790 AM with Nick Curran and Adrienne Johnson.

-- sonja--
 
I have a feeling that this is going to be much tougher than our earlier 30 point win.
They are playing better, they are at home and probably want to atone for their bad earlier loss to us.
 
BC is playing a much better defensive game than they did against us the first time. They have a confidence building 4 game win streak and they are playing at home.
 
Apparently loose ball syndrome has affected the women's team. Four of BC'S early buckets were on 2nd and 3rd chances. Looks like the players are not focused playing a noon game against a team they throttled earlier.
 
We better wake up in the 2nd period and if we play like this against NCST we will get killed. I don’t know what it is with our team getting off to a slow start every game.
 
The small lineuo was very effective. These announcers just can’t stop talking about the BC coach.
 
They keep talking about our small lineup and BC not taking advantage of it. I am sure NCST and our other opponents will take note.
 
Refs starting to oick and choose from hen they blow their damn whistle.
 
I agree they are also calling anticipation fouls blowing the whistle early. I don’t see the fouls I see good defense. Like I said earlier they aren’t consistent with the calls.
 
The one ref waits to see the outcome of a shot before he calls a foul. A obvious sign of a below average referee.
 
Need to get Olivia out of there. Missing shots and not getting rebounds.
 
Will anything ever be done about the officiating in women's college basketball? It will never gain in popularity with such ineptitude. Why is it so hard? That charge call was the worst I've ever seen. There wasn't even any contact, much less was she set. She just flopped.

The BC players are so desperate to win. They're playing hard as hell and these refs are being influenced by it.
 
TheRealVille said:
Will anything ever be done about the officiating in women's college basketball? It will never gain in popularity with such ineptitude. Why is it so hard? That charge call was the worst I've ever seen. There wasn't even any contact, much less was she set. She just flopped.

The BC players are so desperate to win. They're playing hard as hell and these refs are being influenced by it.
Boston College is over the back on every missed shot.
 
This is obviously refs being intimidated by the home team. They were going to give them the entire second back. The ball was deflected. It should have been a violation.
 
Nice game by the Cards. I personally think this was a bit of a trap game with NC St coming up on Tuesday. We are going to need more from Olivia and Liz on Tuesday. Lest two game they both missed way too many easy shots right at the bucket. Play defense and be string on the boards - do that and we can win Tuesday.
 
We play on Thursday according to the schedule unless they changed the game. I have watched NCST play and they can knock it down from the 3 point line consistently. We are going to have to play a really good game to beat them on their court. I thought we played sloppy today but still got the win.
 
