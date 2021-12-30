Cards WBB vs BC

So, the Eagles fly in to town tonight to appear at the KFC YUM! Center. No, not the bunch that has Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmitt...these Eagles actually are from Boston, are women, play in the ACC and are 8-3 on this season.



The Eagles are 0-1 in ACC play after falling 76-73 vs. North Carolina on Dec. 19 in their league opener. The Eagles shoot well -- 48.7 percent from the floor, which leads the ACC and ranks third in the country.



They also pass well --averaging 18.1 assists per game, which ranks second in the league and 16th in the nation. 5'11" senior from West Lebanon, N.H. Taylor Soule leads the Eagles in scoring and ranks third in the ACC with 16.8 points per game. She is shooting 69-of-116 from the floor, good for 59.5 percent, which leads the ACC and ranks 17th in the NCAA. She is 46-of-58 from the free throw line, which ranks third in the league in both makes and attempts, while shooting 79.3 percent from the stripe, which ranks sixth in the ACC. Last year, Soule scored nine in the visit to Louisville, but responded for 20 when the Cards went to Boston



Soule isn't entirely the "heart and soul" of the Eagles, despite the impressive numbers. They have four other players scoring more than 8.6 points per game - Cameron Swartz (12.2 ppg), Marnelle Garraud (9.9 ppg), Makayla Dickens (9.1 ppg) and Maria Gakdeng (8.6 ppg). Garraud ranks second in the ACC with 2.6 steals per game and fifth with 4.6 assists per game.



The Cards are 10-1 all-time against the Eagles, the only loss coming in the first meeting between the two, back in 1985. Since then, the Cards have won by an average of over 20 points in the ten straight wins.



Louisville should win tonight, but maybe by not as much as the 97-68 shellacking UofL put on them the last time they met back in February. Keys should be forcing the Eagles into miscues, winning the boards battle and establishing an inside/out game that will attack the Eagles on two fronts. If Hailey, Ahlana and Kianna can continue their hot three-point shooting, that would be a definite plus. I'll also be watching Emily battle inside with the Boston bigs.



As far as I know, all Cards are back on campus and healthy. They've had a couple of practices and are ready to get the conference slate underway. 7 p.m. at the KFC YUM! Center and the contest will be shown on the ACCNX on-line, as well as available on Cards Radio 790 AM WKRD.



--sonja--