Cards WBB v Virginia cancelled

Tonight's game vs. UVA has been cancelled.

From Jeff Walz:

"It is disappointing for everyone that tonight’s game vs UVA has been cancelled. I know what a special night our Breast Cancer Awareness/Think Pink game is for so many. We are working to make this happen for a game later this year. We will keep you posted!"

--sonja--
 
Very unfortunate. Glad they were forced to forfeit!
 
