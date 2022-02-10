Cards WBB v Virginia cancelled

Sonja
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jun 20, 2001
-
- 6,080
-
- 2,788
-
- 26
Tonight's game vs. UVA has been cancelled.
From Jeff Walz:
"It is disappointing for everyone that tonight’s game vs UVA has been cancelled. I know what a special night our Breast Cancer Awareness/Think Pink game is for so many. We are working to make this happen for a game later this year. We will keep you posted!"
--sonja--
From Jeff Walz:
"It is disappointing for everyone that tonight’s game vs UVA has been cancelled. I know what a special night our Breast Cancer Awareness/Think Pink game is for so many. We are working to make this happen for a game later this year. We will keep you posted!"
--sonja--