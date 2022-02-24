Cards WBB v. Pitt

#4 University of Louisville women's basketball travels to play at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. ET and broadcast on ACC Network Extra and 790-AM WKRD.



The Panthers have a 11-16 overall record, 2-14 in ACC play. They have lost their last seven games and are 1-9 in their last 10. Their two conference victories are a 65-57 win over Wake Forest and a 78-73 win at Clemson.



Pitt can rebound. They lead the ACC and ranks 11th in the NCAA with 43.6 rebounds per game. Their 15.5 offensive rebounds per game also leads the ACC, while ranking 14th in the country.



They also get to the free throw line. Pitt leads the league with 515 free throw attempts and ranks third with 330 makes, but rank 14th with a 64.1 free throw percentage.



Jayla Everett was dismissed from the team on Sunday. Everett was the Panthers’ lead scorer. The reason for Everett’s dismissal is unknown as of right now. Coupled with the seven-game losing streak and Everett no longer on the team, it’s just been a rough season all around for Lance White and the Panthers. Dayshanette Harris averages 10.0 a game. Amber Brown is second on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game and she has gotten to the free throw line 127 times, which ranks second in the ACC. Rita Igbokwe ranks third in the ACC with 2.2 blocks and seventh with 7.3 rebounds per game.



Louisville is 22-2 all-time against Pitt. The Cardinals are 9-2 at Pitt and 14-0 since both programs joined the ACC. Louisville has won 18 straight in the series by an average of 22.7 points per game. Louisville’s last loss was a 72-69 road defeat on Feb. 14, 2010. The first meeting between the two teams was Feb. 8, 2006 at Pitt, a 71-63 UofL win



--sonja--