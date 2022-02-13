Cards WBB v Notre Dame

Sonja

Sonja

Louisville
Notre Dame enters Sunday’s matchup against the Cards with a 19-5 overall record, 10-3 in conference play. They've won six out of their last seven games.

The Irish are 7-0 in ACC home games and 3-3 in conference road games. They average 75.2 points per game, which ranks second in the league, while giving up 62.0 points per game, which ranks ninth. UND leads the ACC and ranks 13th in the NCAA with 17.6 assists per game and leads the league and ranks 15th in the country with 5.4 blocks per game.

They commit just 12.8 fouls per game, which is the fewest in the ACC and ninth fewest in the country. The Irish feature five double-digit scorers - Olivia Miles (13.9 ppg), Maya Dodson (12.7 ppg), Maddy Westbeld (11.9 ppg), Sonia Citron (11.4 ppg) and Dara Mabrey (10.1 ppg).

Miles leads the ACC and ranks second in the NCAA with 7.2 assists per game and her 1.9 steals per game rank sixth in the league. Dodson ranks second in the league with 2.6 blocks per game and sixth with 7.8 rebounds per game. Mabrey connects on 2.2 3-pointers per game, while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, both of which rank fifth in the ACC.

Louisville is 10-16 all-time against Notre Dame. The Cards are on a four-game winning streak and have won six out of the last eight in the series. UofL is 4-5 all-time at home and 3-2 at the KFC Yum! Center, winning the last three. In those last three games, UofL has an average scoring margin of +24.0. Last year, on Feb. 7, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center, Dana Evans’ 27 points helped #1 Louisville hold off Notre Dame, 71-65.

The Irish have accomplished something UofL hasn't this year --they have a win over North Carolina State. They beat the Wolfpack 69-66 on Feb 1st in the Joyce Center's Purcell Pavilion. Maya Dodson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Niele Ivey's squad that day and UND had a 52-43 lead after three quarters, holding off a late NCST charge in the fourth quarter to give the Wolfpack their only conference loss. Notre Dame has ACC losses at Duke, Boston College and Florida State. They've also fallen at Georgia and UConn.

This one is a 2 p.m. match up at the YUM and will be available on ESPN and Cards Radio 790 WKRD AM.

ND has a great starting lineup but only one good player coming off the bench in Brunelle. Olivia Miles and Sonja Citron played on the USA National team with Payton Verhulst. This is one of those games where we better be on our game. ND needs the win for their resume for a better seed in the tournament. Our team will be tested because they have a great point guard in Miles.
 
Impressive win we really took it to them everybody on the team played strong. By the way where did HVL get that tan from?
 
