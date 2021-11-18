CARDS WBB GROUNDS SKYHAWKS 62-30

In the first Louisville WBB "Battle of the Birds" this season, the Cards jumped out to an 18-5 first quarter lead, it was 32-11 at half and Emily Engstler had outscored UTM by seven in the first 20 minutes.A game like this was good for accomplishing several things.-- It gave Walz a chance tolay 'em all" again, and the bench contributed 24 points, spread among eight players.-- I'll take 7-13 three points shooting every night. Six of the seven came from Emily and Kianna Smith.-- Ramani Parker continues to impress in limited minutes. It's good to have that depth in the post. And, she showed a bit of outside shooting touch also.But, the game was about Engstler and her teammates ability to "recognize the scorer and feed her".Poor Seygan Robins. Poor Emma Davis. Two powerful former Mercer County stars reduced to role-players on a team that averages 45 points a game so far. Robins could have been so much more. Her four points were basically offset by three turnovers and three out-of-position fouls.WORDS:I get it. UT-Martin is very good at slowing an opponent down. The Cards had only six fast break points. But, slowing someone down accomplishes very little if you can't score to keep pace or. at least, keep it close. And. the Louisville defense has been stellar. And, UofL is functional with the three-headed post of Dixon, Cochran and Parker. You want a center-driven offense? Become an NC State or South Carolina fan, then...The Cardinals now hit the road for the next three contests, beginning with a matchup at Washington on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.--sonja--