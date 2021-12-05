CARDS WBB FACES BELMONT SUNDAY

It's a nooner for Louisville women's basketball today, as they bring in Belmont to the KFC YUM! Center.



Belmont enters Sunday’s game with a 4-3 record and they are 2-3 in away games. All three of their losses have come to teams either in the Top 25 or receiving votes (Georgia Tech, UCF and Arkansas). They won 62-50 at Ole Miss, who is receiving votes. The Bruins entered the 2021-22 campaign receiving votes in both national preseason polls for the first time in program history.



Belmont is led in scoring by Destinee Wells, a 5'6" guard out of Lakeland, TN at 17.3 ppg. Tuti Jones averages 13/1 ppg and Jones also has 19 three-pointers on the season. Conley Chinn grabs 5.1 rebounds in a seven games for the Nashville school. The Bruins average 61.9 ppg and give up 59.1 a contest.



Cam Browning is the only Kentucky high school player on the Bruins roster, shee's a 6'2" junior out of Male High School who has seens action in six games ins averages 1.3 ppg.



Louisville is 3-0 all-time against Belmont. They are 3-0 at home and 2-0 at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals’ scoring margin in the three victories is plus-37.3, which includes a 60-point win (W, 95-35) on Nov. 20, 2014 at the KFC Yum! Center.



Kianna Smith has 997 points in her collegiate career, between both Louisville and California, and is three points shy of reaching 1,000. She has 397 points in her career at Louisville.



She leads the Cards with 11.1 points per game. She has scored in double digits in each of the last five games and twice has led the team in scoring.



This one on ACC Network Extra if you can't attend, or on Cards Radio 790AM with Nick Curran and AJ.



--sonja--