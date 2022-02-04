Cards WBB 93 - Clemson 71

it was Hailey Van Lith's night to shine.



The Cards sophomore exploded for a career high 34 points and Louisville WBB used a strong second half to gain their 20th win over the season over a determined Clemson squad 93-71. The Cards are now 10-1 in the ACC. Clemson drops to 7-15 on the year and 1-10 in the conference.



The Tigers got 28 points from Delicia Washington but the Cards held her to just ten second half points. Washington showed Louisville a new aspect of her game by going 5-6 from beyond the arc. Clemson overcame a 44-39 halftime defect to tie the contest with the first five points of the third, but Van Lith and the Cards took control from there. Van Lith had 16 points in the third quarter -- a quarter UofL won 29-15.



The Cards started with good shooting in the first quarter, with a 11-15 effort (73.3%) to take a 25-16 lead. The Cards got a good effort from Liz Dixon off the bench and it was needed, since Emily Engstler was whistled for two early fouls and went to the bench.. The Cards closed out the quarter on a 15-1 run.



The second quarter was the lone quarter the Tigers would capture. Washington and Amari Robinson combined for 17 points as the Tigers took the second 23-19. The Cards shot just 38.1% (9-21) the the quarter, Clemson went 6-11 for 54.5%. The home team was giving the Cards all they wanted and Louisville needed someone to take over the game for them.



They found that leader in Van Lith. She led the Cards to a 73-54 lead after three and the Tigers were done.



No starter for the Cards played more than five minutes in the fourth quarter. The Cards led by as many as 26 late in the game and Walz got Verhulst, A. Smith, Robinson, Sydni Schetnan and Parker some valuable minutes. Schetnan scored the first basket of her career in a quarter UofL won 20-17. The Cards were 8-15 from the floor, and sank three of their six three-point attempts.



The free throw discrepancy was troubling. Louisville got just 10 attempts from the line, Clemson 24. And, Louisville only made five of their attempts. The Cards did win the battle of the boards 35-31, with the dubious stat of "team" grabbing six of them for the Cards.



For Van Lith, it was a nice tribute and well-deserved result for the work she has put in all season. Other Cards reaching double digits in points were Dixon with 12 and Engstler with 10. A lot of credit goes to Van Lith's teammates who kept getting the ball to her.



Louisville heads to Syracuse next for a Sunday noon tip against the Orange.



--sonja--