Cards WBB 81 - PITT 39

Jun 20, 2001
Louisville
Louisville women's basketball jumped out to 40-13 halftime lead and ended up with five players in double figures--easily downing Pitt 81-39 Thursday night in the KFC YUM CENTER.

The crowd may have been sparse because of the inclement cold and snowy weather that hit Louisville on Thursday, but the Cards were far from frigid, shooting 40% and sinking 17 of their 18 free throws. With the win, Louisville went to 13-1 on the season and 3-0 in ACC play.

The Cards defense made things rough for the Panthers throughout the contest, getting a school record 15 first half steals and 35 Pitt turnovers certainly didn't help the Panthers cause. Jeff Walz was quick to point out not all the turnovers were forced, but it is the highest number of turnovers a Cardinals foe has committed this season.

Walz played the 10 he had available for the contest (Norika Konno and Kasa Robinson out on COVID protocol and Sydney Schetnan had just returned from that) and no one saw more than 26 minutes. Hailey Van Lith and Emily Engstler led UofL with 12 points each, Olivia Cochran added 11 and Chelsie Hall and Payton Verhulst finished with 10 each.

The Cards and Panthers had 43 rebounds each. Engstler's 10 led Louisville and Rita Igbokwe had 14 for the 9-5, 0-3 Panthers. Louisville had 34 points in the paint-- Pitt 18 and the Cards held a 16-4 fast break advantage. A huge Cardinals edge in points off turnovers 32-5 and the Cards committed just 15 turnovers against the Pitt defense.

Both Engstler and Van Lith had two threes, leading Louisville in their 8-21 three point shootings.

A comfortable win over a Pitt squad that managed only 25.9% shooting for the night and saw their starters go just 7 for 25 from the floor.

Louisville returns to action Sunday when they travel to Miami to face the Canes.

--sonja--
 
May 29, 2001
Solid win. Still clunky and a slow to get going on the offensive side of the court. So odd that so many shot by HVL, Smith and Hall rattle in and out. It isn’t like they are throwing up bricks and hitting the back, or front, of the rim. When a cew more of those shots start to fall the offensive flow will improve because defenses will have to really come out more and that will open passing lanes.
 
Jun 20, 2001
Louisville
The half court sets still need some work. Cards are fine on defense and can get out and go with anyone., but if the other teams defense is back and in a set -- especially a 2-3 zone, we struggle a bit.

--sonja--
 
ulcards1

Aug 2, 2002
Quietly, Emily is 17-31 on 3's for 57% WOW
Kiana is excellent too at 43%.
I'm with Bardman, we seem to be getting a lot rattle in and outs especially from Kiana and HVL.
 
Sonja

