Cards WBB 73 -- Notre Dame 47

Louisville women's basketball put three in double figure and held Notre Dame to 31.7% shoottin to capture a win Sunday afternoon in front of a KFC YUM! Center crowed of 10056.



Kianna Smith led the way was 17 points for Louisville, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and Chelsie Hall finished with 13 in the UofL win. The Cards shot 44.4% for the game and outscored the Irish 41-26 in the second half to pick up their 12th ACC win.



After a first quarter where Notre Dame led much of the way, Louisville finished on a 4-0 run to grab a 14-13 lead. The Cards broke look in the second quarter, outscoring the Irish 18-8 for a 32-21 halftime lead. Notre Dame shot just 22.2% in the second frame.



For once, the whistles were fairly silent in the first twenty minutes -- Notre Dame not getting to the free throw stripe, the Cards going 4-4



UofL used anothor 10-point quarter edge in the third...26-15. Engstler, Van Lith and K.Smith led the way offensively and Notre Dame made just four baskets in the 10 minutes after halftime. Louisville enjoyed a 58-37 going into the final quarter.



No fourth quarter fold for the Cards yesterday -- winning the final quarter 15-10. Louisville led by 29 points with 3:04 to play in the contest. A Ramani Parker three closed out Louisville's scoring and the Cards remained tied in the ACC loss column with NCST with the 73-47 win.



Emily Engstler with an all-around big effort for UofL, getting nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles was held to just 11 points and the Cards won the battle of the boards 50-32.



--sonja--