Cards WBB 72 - Wake Forest 60

Louisville women's basketball got 17 points for Hailey Van Lith, 15 from Emily Engstler and 12 from Liz Dixon in the `12-point win over Wake Forest Sunday afternoon in the KFC YUM Center in front of 8803 attendees.



A close first quarter that had WFU leading 22-21 before the Cards exploded in the second quarter. UofL used a 23-1 to put away the Demon Deacons and went into halftime with a 44-26 lead. The Cards shot 77% in the second quarter and held the visitors to just 1-14 shooting (7%).



Louisville continued to build the lead after halftime and led by 33 points late in the third quarter, and had a 63-37 lead after three quarters.



Jeff Walz played all 12 dressed and eligible in the final quarter but Wake played their best quarter of the contest, cutting the Cards lead to 112 after a Jewel Spear three as time was expiring. Spear, the leading scorer in the ACC had 22 points in Wake's seventh conference loss. The Deacs are 12-8 overall, Louisville improves to 16-2 and 6-1 in the ACC.



Dixon made the most of her 17 minutes off the bench, going 5-5 from the floor and hitting both her free throw attempts. Van Lith had three of Louisville's eight made made threes in the contest.



Olivia Cochran saw 17 minutes also, but Coach Walz reported after the contest that Cochran had a stomach bug and wasn't at her best. Norika Konno missed her second game in a row, Walz indicating she was battling and undisclosed illness but getting better.



Louisville shot 51% for the game and had 19 assists on 26 made baskets. WFU ended up shooting 30% and had 17 turnovers. The Cards outscored Wake in the paint 28-12 and narrowly won the rebounding battle 33-32.



UofL returns to action Thursday night when they welcome Florida State to the downtown arena for an 8 p.m. tipoff.



