Cards WBB 72 - Cal Poly 32

Louisville women's basketball went out and did what most expected in their 40-point win last night over the Cal Poly Mustangs. They won convincingly, even after a sluggish start.



Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years.



After falling behind 4-0 in the first two minutes, the Cardinals responded with a 12-0 run capped off by a Smith 3-pointer that put Louisville up 12-4 at the 4:22 mark in the first quarter.



The Cardinals’ offense got rolling in the second quarter, as they shot 47 percent and outscored Cal Poly 20-7 to go into the break with a 34-16 lead.



Hailey Van Lith nailed a 3-point play and Dixon scored on back-to-back possessions to force a quick Mustang timeout to start the third quarter and the Cardinals had no problem the rest of the way to a 72-32 win. Walz rested the starters in the fourth quarter -- except for "homecoming gal" Kianna Smith and the bench continued to increase the lead.



Jeff Walz on the victory: “It was great to be able to have Kianna come home and play in front of her friends and family, and the same thing for Hailey (Van Lith) last Saturday at Washington. All of our players really get excited for each other and that’s what I like about our team. Liz played a really nice ballgame. She’s not trying to make too many moves and when she faces up from 8 to 10 feet, that’s her shot. I’m really proud of her,”



The Cardinals forced 23 turnovers, marking the third time in the last four games they have forced their opponent into at least 20 turnovers. They scored 27 points off the 23 turnovers. Louisville did commit 20 turnover, on the other hand, but the defense reigned supreme. They entered the game holding opponents to 42.2 points, which ranks first in the Atlantic Coast Conference and third in the nation.



The Cards will take a few days of, staying out west, and going to Disneyland and celebrating Thanksgiving in California before heading to Colorado State for a Sunday game.



--sonja--