Cards WBB 71- Colo St 56

Louisville women's basketball jumped out to a 24-10 first quarter lead over the Colorado State Rams and were never seriously challenged in the win on the CSU campus at Ft. Collins



Ahlana and Kianna Smith led UofL with 11 points each and Emily Engstler completed the double figures scoring for the Cards with 10.



Walz played a variety of Cardinal player combinations and was impressed with the win, offering that it might have been the best of the season so far -- against the second best opponent UofL has faced this season.



Olivia Cochran has six assists in the game, and Louisville wore CSU down with aggressive full court pressure and solid defense. It was CSU's first loss of the season. Louisville also shot 50% from three-point range and led by 20 at one point late in the fourth quarter.



The Cards return home from the three-game western road swing to host Michigan Thursday night in the ACC vs. Big 10 WBB Challenge at the KFC YUM! Center.



--sonja--