Cards WBB 71- Colo St 56

Sonja

Sonja

Jun 20, 2001
Louisville
Louisville women's basketball jumped out to a 24-10 first quarter lead over the Colorado State Rams and were never seriously challenged in the win on the CSU campus at Ft. Collins

Ahlana and Kianna Smith led UofL with 11 points each and Emily Engstler completed the double figures scoring for the Cards with 10.

Walz played a variety of Cardinal player combinations and was impressed with the win, offering that it might have been the best of the season so far -- against the second best opponent UofL has faced this season.

Olivia Cochran has six assists in the game, and Louisville wore CSU down with aggressive full court pressure and solid defense. It was CSU's first loss of the season. Louisville also shot 50% from three-point range and led by 20 at one point late in the fourth quarter.

The Cards return home from the three-game western road swing to host Michigan Thursday night in the ACC vs. Big 10 WBB Challenge at the KFC YUM! Center.

--sonja--
 
Good win I wasn’t able to see the game so it is hard to comment on it. I noticed HVL had low numbers is her shit still off?
 
Glad they’re coming home and out of the Western US. Watching was a challenge and that streaming through whatever service it was for all three games sucked. I’m sure they don’t do that with mens BB or FB. That’s not right.
 
They’re looking better but plenty of room to grow. Colorado St was physically out matched. Plus there was a huge gap in talent. I feel like we should have won by a greater margin. Room for growth a very high ceiling for this team when they put it together. Better be fast though
 
Defense is amazing; to win on the road when the shots are not falling is a pretty good indication that CJW used these preseason practices as a way to prepare his team to stop the opponent when the offense is not working well.
 
