Cards WBB 63 - Boston College 53

Louisville women's basketball overcame a horrible first quarter and got 18 points from Kianna Smith and 16 from Hailey Van Lith to defeat Boston College 63-53 Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.



The win was Jeff Walz 400th win in his time at UofL.



The Cards (15-1, 5-0) looked like a 0-5 Conference team instead of the #2 team >n the nation with an inconspicuous beginning that put them behind 20-10 after 10 minutes of play. It was time to ramp up what UofL has hung their hat on all season -- defense-- and that paid immediate dividends to start the second quarter. An 13-1 run gave UofL a 23-21 lead in the affair, a Chelsie Hall jumper puyying the Cards ahead for good and the Cards won the quarter 22-5 to hold a 32-25 halftime lead.



Louisville went from 5-15 shooting in the first quarter to 9-16 shooting in the second. Kianna Smith had nine first half Cardinals points, never leaving the court and Ahlana Smith came off the bench to add seven.



The Cards took the second half 31-28 in a half where BC climbed back to just a four-point deficit a couple of times but the Cards had a 15 point lead with just 1:04 left in the fourth quarter.



It was a much improved Eagles squad than Louisville faced in the KFC YUM Center back on Dec 30th, a 30-point loss for BC.



Defense saves the day, the full court pressure, making it difficult for the Eagles to get into an offensive, half court set. And, the Cards guard played well -- Walz made the decision to play with a smaller lineup in the second quarter with Emily Engstler playing the post and Louisville responded to it.



The stakes get higher Thursday night with a showdown between the top two teams in the conference--Louisville and NC State-- on Thursday in Raleigh.



--sonja--