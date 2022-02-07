Cards WBB 100 - SYRACUSE 64

Louisville women's basketball scored 50 points in each half and put six players in double figures in the Sunday afternoon romp over Syracuse.



Liz Dixon led the Cardinals effort with 16 points and the Cards shot 53% against the Orange to go to 21-2 on the season and 11-1 in the ACC. UofL established an early 14-4 lead and went on to a 30-17 first quarter lead.



Syracuse did win the second quarter 22-20 but never seriously challenged the Cards...Chelsie Hall led the Cards with nine first points and the UofL squad took a 50-39 lead to the halftime locker room. Louisville had a 29-10 rebounding edge in the first half a 30-10 points-in-the paint advantage in the first 20 minutes.



Liz Dixon produced six points in the third quarter and the Cards won the third quarter 15-11 to lead 65-50 after three quarters.



UofL saved the best for last. A 35-point fourth quarter got them to the 100-point mark and had a 39-point lead before Syracuse hit a three at the buzzer for a 100-64 finish. Engstler, playing in front of about 50 family members and friends, had seven points in the final quarter and finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kianna and Ahlana Smith combined for 29 points for the Cards. Defense did it again for Louisville, Syracuse shot just 33% for the game.



After three games on the road, Louisville returns home for a Thursday night contest against Virginia.



