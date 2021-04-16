CARDS vs Virginia series

I was thinking about Alex and him leaving. He certainly has the tools at the plate. Right now, I think his defense and where he would play on the field is a negative. As for the others, we ieep saying coach will get them straightened out. It is April 17. It may be as good as it gets. Last night’s choke was bad. UVA should be a sweep. With that being said, yes, it is baseball and you ate going to lose some games. Fine. Lose a few to teams you should lose to. I fear this year’s mid-week’s game record will go down in flames with losses to UK and Vandy coming up. I think it comes down to the fact there is talent for sure. Yet, there is shaky consistency at the plate, shaky consistency on defense and a C- confidence in the bullpen.