Cards vs South Carolina

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
6,198
3,052
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
Final Four time

Louisville will face South Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. in Minneapolis in the NCAA WBB Final Four.

The Gamecocks average 71.1 a game and are led by Aliyah Boston's 16.8 ppg and 12.2 rebounds a contest. Other double figures producers are Destanni Henderson at 11.1 and Zia Cooke at 10.7 a game. They shoot 42.6 % from the floor and allow 32.7% from opponents.

In their last game, the Gamecocks disposed of Creighton 80-50.

When it comes to three pointers, Henderson is the main threat but many seem to think the Gamecocks will try to win this matchup inside with Boston. The Cards allow just 55.2 points per game and use their speed to take opponents out of any consistent defensive patterns.

Louisville will look to the trio of Hailey Van Lith, Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith to lead their offensive attack. Van Lith scored 22 points in Louisville's last game -- a 62-50 win over Michigan. Van Lith averages 14.5 points per game. Other double figure scorers for the Cards are Engstler at 11.8 a game (and 9.3 rebounds) and Smith at 11,9 a contest.

South Carolina has held the #1 spot in the polls most of the season while building a 33-2 record.

They are 17-4 against the Cards in the series history.

South Carolina is the squad with the pressure on them. They are a 8.5 point favorite over Louisville.

That doesn't bother Van Lith.

"I don't think we're an underdog, I think we're right where we're meant to be. I think our team deserves this opportunity and we're ready to compete. But, yeah, we're just...the media isn't including us, this and that, blah, blah, blah. We're not being talked about much. We can't control that. That's not our fault......We'll just come in and do us, and we're going to do usto the best of our ability. ."

We'll know around 9 p.m. tonight. I think Louisville is ready and they will play again Sunday. Let's tip it up and play ball.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ty Spalding, Fordgeist, KozmasAgain and 3 others
R

Rollem Cards

Five-Star Poster
Gold Member
Jul 9, 2001
21,744
12,031
26
I just hope it’s officiated competently and FAIRLY.

In other words, I hope the NCAA doesn’t want us punished even more.

If it goes fairly I like our chances.

I’m anxious to see our game plan.

We’re having a bunch over to watch.
 
  • Like
Reactions: rh62531, Sonja and KozmasAgain
CardX

CardX

Five-Star Poster
May 29, 2001
22,586
3,962
26
502
We should know right away how this game will be called. I'm kind of glad Louisville is the underdog and not getting much attention. I thought at first they may just be happy to be there. The disrespect has them re-focused.
 
  • Like
Reactions: KozmasAgain
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,145
3,125
26
What an awful start Olivia is having trouble stopping Boston they need to try Liz. Better yet try and deny her the ball.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

3500+
Apr 27, 2015
3,581
2,805
26
Ladies got to settle down. Play through the nerves.

Walz should have subbed Dixon in after Cochran got that first foul. She doesn't want that second foul so she's basically not defending.

Classic example of experienced team vs nervous team. It is what it is.
 
Sultan__of__Swine

Sultan__of__Swine

Four-Star Poster
Gold Member
Aug 12, 2004
14,763
4,165
26
Is it that hard to hit the rim with a shot? I think UofL has hit the rim maybe twice, one of which was their only goal made. Embarrassing.
 
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,145
3,125
26
HVL needs to let the game come to her and wail it for the shit to come to her. USC is focusing on her she needs to let the team get open shots and her opening will come.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

3500+
Apr 27, 2015
3,581
2,805
26
I have to say I just don't understand the refs. I can't believe any of them are cheating or have some preference on who wins the game.
 
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,145
3,125
26
HVL and C. Hall haven’t done much offensively and we are down by 6 at half. Hopefully they’ll get their shots in the 2nd half. HVL is doing good on rebounding and loose balls. Surprisingly most of our points are coming from inside the paint. I. Cochran is doing good against their bigs and so is Emily. We need to settle in and get on track, this game is chaotic on both ends and I think the whole game will be this way.
 
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

3500+
Apr 27, 2015
3,581
2,805
26
I don't know how coaches avoid technicals, especially Jeff Walz. Every single time the Cards tie the game or take the lead, the next suspect whistles go against the Cards.

Like usual though, it's not only the whistles that hurt the Cards. The missed in close shots are just maddening and it's the best players missing them.

The game is going pretty much like I expected it to. I figured HVL wouldn't be able to get as many attempts much less made baskets against USC. Foul trouble and missed layups would hamper the Cards against a taller team, but due to the effort defensively the Cards would stay close.

I expected a 10 to 15 point loss for the Cards but wouldn't be surprised if it stays in single digits. We just don't have enough size to beat teams like USC in a final 4 game unless someone goes nuts making a bunch of 3's.

Walz has to find some forwards who have size and shooting range to go along with the smaller shooting guards if he's going to win a national championship.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mayoman
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,145
3,125
26
In this game I give credit to USC but I also think we aren’t playing good. C. Hall has had 2 uncontested turnovers, we have missed around 6 layups and have missed the only only 3 free throws we have had. You can’t win the big games against good teams playing like that.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mayoman
K

KozmasAgain

5000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
5,145
3,125
26
Well it’s now or never 4th period getting ready to start and we are down by 9. We have struggled to score and USC has scored easier. I think it is because their height bothers us. Anyway I am in this until the end hoping for the best.
 
  • Like
Reactions: jmac1029
TheRealVille

TheRealVille

3500+
Apr 27, 2015
3,581
2,805
26
Just imagine a Hines Allen on this team. It would open up so much for the guards. Emily is doing all she can but she has no help on the wings. Cochran is playing well offensively but her defense is not very good.
 
  • Like
  • Wow
Reactions: Mayoman and Deeva
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Cards 76 - Tenn 64

Replies
1
Views
215
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Deeva
Deeva
Sonja

Cards 68 - Gonzaga 59

Replies
8
Views
258
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Cards WBB VS MICHIGAN

Replies
59
Views
574
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
WahooCard
W
Sonja

FINAL FOUR BOUND -- LOUISVILLE 62 - MICHIGAN 50

Replies
0
Views
204
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Honors for Cards

Replies
0
Views
90
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja

Latest posts

Top Bottom