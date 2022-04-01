Cards vs South Carolina

Final Four time



Louisville will face South Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. in Minneapolis in the NCAA WBB Final Four.



The Gamecocks average 71.1 a game and are led by Aliyah Boston's 16.8 ppg and 12.2 rebounds a contest. Other double figures producers are Destanni Henderson at 11.1 and Zia Cooke at 10.7 a game. They shoot 42.6 % from the floor and allow 32.7% from opponents.



In their last game, the Gamecocks disposed of Creighton 80-50.



When it comes to three pointers, Henderson is the main threat but many seem to think the Gamecocks will try to win this matchup inside with Boston. The Cards allow just 55.2 points per game and use their speed to take opponents out of any consistent defensive patterns.



Louisville will look to the trio of Hailey Van Lith, Emily Engstler and Kianna Smith to lead their offensive attack. Van Lith scored 22 points in Louisville's last game -- a 62-50 win over Michigan. Van Lith averages 14.5 points per game. Other double figure scorers for the Cards are Engstler at 11.8 a game (and 9.3 rebounds) and Smith at 11,9 a contest.



South Carolina has held the #1 spot in the polls most of the season while building a 33-2 record.



They are 17-4 against the Cards in the series history.



South Carolina is the squad with the pressure on them. They are a 8.5 point favorite over Louisville.



That doesn't bother Van Lith.



"I don't think we're an underdog, I think we're right where we're meant to be. I think our team deserves this opportunity and we're ready to compete. But, yeah, we're just...the media isn't including us, this and that, blah, blah, blah. We're not being talked about much. We can't control that. That's not our fault......We'll just come in and do us, and we're going to do usto the best of our ability. ."



We'll know around 9 p.m. tonight. I think Louisville is ready and they will play again Sunday. Let's tip it up and play ball.



--sonja--