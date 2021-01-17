Cards vs Noles preview

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,563
1,937
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
The #2, 11-0 University of Louisville women's basketball squad hosts FSU today for a 3 p.m. contest in the KFC YUM! Center. The contest will be available on ESPN2, with Ryan Ruocco an Rebecca Lobo covering the action. Nick Curran and Adrienne Johnson will have the radio call on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.

For me, there are three key points in this game:

1) FSU after their COVID layoff. The Noles haven't played since Dec 31st, when they handled Virginia Tech 73-63 at the Hokies' Cassel Coliseum. FSU built and 59-40 lead after three quarters and held on for the "W". They've had three contest postponed since then and bring a 4-1 overall record into today's match. They're 3-1 in ACC play, their only loss coming to Clemson 72-69.

We've seen how it takes a squad awhile to regain their form after COVID delays. Will this be the case today for FSU? Also, keep in mind that fSU doesn't have a deep or effective bench, the subs accounted for only 10 points against Va.Tech. and 15 points against Clemson.

2) Cardinal Availability. Against Boston College, Louisville had starters Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith suffer injuries. With Van Lith, it was a dislocated finger on her right (non-shooting) hand. Van Lith did return to action after treatment, though, and the thoughts are she should be good for today's game, unless complications have developed. Concerning Smith, it gets a little more tricky. She suffered a sprained ankle against the Eagles. Was Louisville's trainer staff able to contain and limit the swelling that comes with sprained ankles and how is she in regards to putting weight on the ankle and how is her mobility on it?

If Kianna CAN'T go, who does Walz peg to replace her? FSU starts a slightly taller lineup than Louisville with 5'11" Bianca Jackson and 5'10" Kourtney Weber at guards -- 6'3" Morgan Jones at center and 6'2" Morgan Jones and 6'2" Sammie Puisis at forwards. Does Walz try to go with both Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon in the lineup at the same time?. Or does he go with guard Ahlana Smith or Kasa Robinson and try to "out-quick" the Noles? It'll be interesting to see.

3) The revenge factor. FSU has won the last three games against the Cards and four Noles return from that last win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Yes, Nausia Woolfolk and Kiah Gillespie have departed and Seminole Sue isn't coaching this season...but all the current starters except Jackson (who transferred in from South Carolina) participated. For the Cards, Dana, "E", Liz, Kasa and Konno all were there in Greensboro. Of course, it was a Cardinal team that had Dunham, Jaz, Kylee and Yacine -- but Dana did have 16 points and nailed three threes in the 62-60 loss to lead Louisville.

A lot of scenarios possible for today's matchup. I look for Louisville to try and force the pace, use their speed and try to wear out the Noles with relentless pressure. One thing they probably DON'T want to do is foul FSU much, the Noles lead the ACC in free throw percentage.

And, if FSU is able to slow the pace down, how will the Cards three-point accuracy and inside play perform? We've seen a mercurial UofL WBB three-point shooting display this season and we haven't seen a whole lot of Liz and Olivia on the court at the same time. Those two aspects of potential Cardinal options could be a key to how they Cards do if the Noles take the air out of the orb.

Bottom line for me is this. Louisville has Dana Evans and she doesn't like to lose. That's good enough for me to predict the Cards win a close one and Dana delivers delightfully once again . I'll go 67-61 Louisville.


--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: CardsFirst, Shonda97 and Guardman
Guardman

Guardman

6000+
Gold Member
Aug 27, 2001
9,151
3,627
26
Louisville
Sonja said:
The #2, 11-0 University of Louisville women's basketball squad hosts FSU today for a 3 p.m. contest in the KFC YUM! Center. The contest will be available on ESPN2, with Ryan Ruocco an Rebecca Lobo covering the action. Nick Curran and Adrienne Johnson will have the radio call on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.

For me, there are three key points in this game:

1) FSU after their COVID layoff. The Noles haven't played since Dec 31st, when they handled Virginia Tech 73-63 at the Hokies' Cassel Coliseum. FSU built and 59-40 lead after three quarters and held on for the "W". They've had three contest postponed since then and bring a 4-1 overall record into today's match. They're 3-1 in ACC play, their only loss coming to Clemson 72-69.

We've seen how it takes a squad awhile to regain their form after COVID delays. Will this be the case today for FSU? Also, keep in mind that fSU doesn't have a deep or effective bench, the subs accounted for only 10 points against Va.Tech. and 15 points against Clemson.

2) Cardinal Availability. Against Boston College, Louisville had starters Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith suffer injuries. With Van Lith, it was a dislocated finger on her right (non-shooting) hand. Van Lith did return to action after treatment, though, and the thoughts are she should be good for today's game, unless complications have developed. Concerning Smith, it gets a little more tricky. She suffered a sprained ankle against the Eagles. Was Louisville's trainer staff able to contain and limit the swelling that comes with sprained ankles and how is she in regards to putting weight on the ankle and how is her mobility on it?

If Kianna CAN'T go, who does Walz peg to replace her? FSU starts a slightly taller lineup than Louisville with 5'11" Bianca Jackson and 5'10" Kourtney Weber at guards -- 6'3" Morgan Jones at center and 6'2" Morgan Jones and 6'2" Sammie Puisis at forwards. Does Walz try to go with both Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon in the lineup at the same time?. Or does he go with guard Ahlana Smith or Kasa Robinson and try to "out-quick" the Noles? It'll be interesting to see.

3) The revenge factor. FSU has won the last three games against the Cards and four Noles return from that last win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Yes, Nausia Woolfolk and Kiah Gillespie have departed and Seminole Sue isn't coaching this season...but all the current starters except Jackson (who transferred in from South Carolina) participated. For the Cards, Dana, "E", Liz, Kasa and Konno all were there in Greensboro. Of course, it was a Cardinal team that had Dunham, Jaz, Kylee and Yacine -- but Dana did have 16 points and nailed three threes in the 62-60 loss to lead Louisville.

A lot of scenarios possible for today's matchup. I look for Louisville to try and force the pace, use their speed and try to wear out the Noles with relentless pressure. One thing they probably DON'T want to do is foul FSU much, the Noles lead the ACC in free throw percentage.

And, if FSU is able to slow the pace down, how will the Cards three-point accuracy and inside play perform? We've seen a mercurial UofL WBB three-point shooting display this season and we haven't seen a whole lot of Liz and Olivia on the court at the same time. Those two aspects of potential Cardinal options could be a key to how they Cards do if the Noles take the air out of the orb.

Bottom line for me is this. Louisville has Dana Evans and she doesn't like to lose. That's good enough for me to predict the Cards win a close one and Dana delivers delightfully once again . I'll go 67-61 Louisville.


--sonja--
Click to expand...
Thanks very much, Sonja.
 
K

KozmasAgain

Three-Star Poster
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
3,427
2,213
26
Balagoun doesn’t see the floor well she has open shooters to her right and she passes to someone who has defenders on them
 
K

KozmasAgain

Three-Star Poster
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
3,427
2,213
26
I am glad K Smith is back for this game because we are going to need her play to beat FSU. Right now we are looking good from all positions we have a lot of firepower from all over.
 
Bardman

Bardman

6000+
Gold Member
May 29, 2001
9,318
2,552
26
I continue to really like what Liz Dixon is doing. Hitting those chippies, plays solid D, etc.
 
U

uncle_D

Two-Star Poster
Gold Member
Aug 27, 2001
1,032
123
26
Dixon worked on her body in the off season and it has paid off big time. Next off season, Olivias turn. Needs to be just a hair quicker. Great 1-2 punch!
 
CardsFirst

CardsFirst

6000+
Gold Member
Jan 18, 2007
7,513
5,274
26
The Cards put on a clinic in the 4th. We are seeing something special materialize right before our eyes. These women are special. Evans wow
 
W

WahooCard

2000+
Gold Member
May 12, 2003
2,385
863
26
The more I have reflected on the game with the Noles the more I am impressed with the substitution patterns of CJW. He was experimenting with different combinations. Believe there was even a brief moment with both Cochran and Dixon in the game at the same time. All I can say is this team is impressive with the way they feed on each other. Kudos to Dana Evans as her leadership is truly important to this team’s greatness.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom