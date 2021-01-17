Cards vs Noles preview

The #2, 11-0 University of Louisville women's basketball squad hosts FSU today for a 3 p.m. contest in the KFC YUM! Center. The contest will be available on ESPN2, with Ryan Ruocco an Rebecca Lobo covering the action. Nick Curran and Adrienne Johnson will have the radio call on Cards Radio WRKD 790 AM.



For me, there are three key points in this game:



1) FSU after their COVID layoff. The Noles haven't played since Dec 31st, when they handled Virginia Tech 73-63 at the Hokies' Cassel Coliseum. FSU built and 59-40 lead after three quarters and held on for the "W". They've had three contest postponed since then and bring a 4-1 overall record into today's match. They're 3-1 in ACC play, their only loss coming to Clemson 72-69.



We've seen how it takes a squad awhile to regain their form after COVID delays. Will this be the case today for FSU? Also, keep in mind that fSU doesn't have a deep or effective bench, the subs accounted for only 10 points against Va.Tech. and 15 points against Clemson.



2) Cardinal Availability. Against Boston College, Louisville had starters Kianna Smith and Hailey Van Lith suffer injuries. With Van Lith, it was a dislocated finger on her right (non-shooting) hand. Van Lith did return to action after treatment, though, and the thoughts are she should be good for today's game, unless complications have developed. Concerning Smith, it gets a little more tricky. She suffered a sprained ankle against the Eagles. Was Louisville's trainer staff able to contain and limit the swelling that comes with sprained ankles and how is she in regards to putting weight on the ankle and how is her mobility on it?



If Kianna CAN'T go, who does Walz peg to replace her? FSU starts a slightly taller lineup than Louisville with 5'11" Bianca Jackson and 5'10" Kourtney Weber at guards -- 6'3" Morgan Jones at center and 6'2" Morgan Jones and 6'2" Sammie Puisis at forwards. Does Walz try to go with both Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon in the lineup at the same time?. Or does he go with guard Ahlana Smith or Kasa Robinson and try to "out-quick" the Noles? It'll be interesting to see.



3) The revenge factor. FSU has won the last three games against the Cards and four Noles return from that last win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Yes, Nausia Woolfolk and Kiah Gillespie have departed and Seminole Sue isn't coaching this season...but all the current starters except Jackson (who transferred in from South Carolina) participated. For the Cards, Dana, "E", Liz, Kasa and Konno all were there in Greensboro. Of course, it was a Cardinal team that had Dunham, Jaz, Kylee and Yacine -- but Dana did have 16 points and nailed three threes in the 62-60 loss to lead Louisville.



A lot of scenarios possible for today's matchup. I look for Louisville to try and force the pace, use their speed and try to wear out the Noles with relentless pressure. One thing they probably DON'T want to do is foul FSU much, the Noles lead the ACC in free throw percentage.



And, if FSU is able to slow the pace down, how will the Cards three-point accuracy and inside play perform? We've seen a mercurial UofL WBB three-point shooting display this season and we haven't seen a whole lot of Liz and Olivia on the court at the same time. Those two aspects of potential Cardinal options could be a key to how they Cards do if the Noles take the air out of the orb.



Bottom line for me is this. Louisville has Dana Evans and she doesn't like to lose. That's good enough for me to predict the Cards win a close one and Dana delivers delightfully once again . I'll go 67-61 Louisville.





--sonja--