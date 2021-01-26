Cards vs Miami preview

The Hurricanes roll into town (in women's basketball, not meteorologically) to face the Louisville women's basketball team for a Tuesday, 4:00 p.m. contest. I guess you could call this one "afternoon delight" for Walz and his 14-0 Cards, who remain #1 in the WBB polls



The Canes are ending a five-game road trip with the appearance in the KFC YUM! Center today, They've gone 2-2 on the journey so far, are 7-5 on the season and 4-5 in ACC play. A look at the wins and losses shows that they've beat UNC twice, Clemson and most recently overcame a 31-8 first quarter deficit when they visited Pitt to come back and win 72-68. In losses, they've fallen twice to "Q" and the Orange, at Wake Forest, at NC State and hosting Notre Dame.



For the Canes, Kelsey Marshall is the leading scorer with 14.2 points a contest and she's recorded double figures in four out of her last five games. She loves to put up the three-ball, Her 111 three-point attempts are second in the ACC and her 32 three-point makes are fifth. The 5'9" senior guard is the only Cane that averages in double figures.



Miami is next-to-last in the ACC with 67.1 points per game and they are allowing 66.6 points per game, which ranks 10th. They seem to do well in turnover margin at 2.58, which ranks third in the ACC, trailing only Boston College and Louisville. Miami’s 291 three-point attempts rank third in ACC but their 28.9 %three-point shooting percentage ranks last in the league.



Walz has stated he's looking to "get Dana a little rest" with the heavy week ahead, so we'll see if he's able to accomplish that against a Canes team that just doesn't seem to give up or lose intensity, no matter what the score is. Evans has played every minute of the last two games. Few schools really "blow Miami out" it seems -- Syracuse got them 99-64. NC State took a 78-47 win and both of those were on the road for Katie Meier's squad.



I expect Walz spent a lot of time on rebounding with the squad in practice Monday. Especially with the guards. We'll see if it reaped any benefits later today.



It's a ACC Network broadcast but I'll be working, so I'll be listening to Nick and AJ call it on Cards Radio WKRD 790 AM



-sonja--