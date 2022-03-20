Cards vs. Gonzaga

UofL WBB began the NCAA Tournament with an 83-51 win over 16-seed UAlbany on Friday, Next up for Walz and Company is #9 seed Gonzaga on Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will broadcast on ESPN and 790-AM WKRD.



The "Zags" advanced to the sound round of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-55 win over Nebraska in the KFC YUM Center Friday.



In the 68-55 win, Gonzaga's leading scorer was Kayleigh Truong...with 20 points, nine higher than her season average of 11.1. Her twin sister also plays for Gonzaga but does not start.



Zags head coach Lisa Fortier is in her eighth season in Spokane and is the only coach in program history to have six 20+ win seasons in their first seven seasons. Gonzaga defeated San Francisco and BYU to win the West Coast Conference Tournament after finishing first in the regular season with a 16-2 mark. The Bulldogs enter the game winners of 10 of their last 11 games BYU was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA WBB Tournament by Villanova -- San Francisco did not make the field.



Today's game will be the third ever meeting between Louisville and Gonzaga and the Cardinals are 1-1 all-time. Louisville won 55-42 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico on Nov. 21, 2012. Gonzaga won 76-69 in Spokane, Wash., in the NCAA Sweet 16 on March 26, 2011.



In that 2012 Cardinals win, Megan Deines and Shoni Schimmel each scored 16 points and the No. 7 Cardinals held Gonzaga to just two points over the final eight minutes in a 55-42 victory in the Hardwood Tournament of Hope.



Louisville's four starting guards had 58 of the Cards 83 points in the win over UAlbany. (They list Emily Engstler as a guard --whatever). I fully expect the Cards guards (and Engstler) to go on another scoring frenzy on Gonzaga's guards tonight and I see Louisville taking this one without much trouble to advance to Wichita and the Sweet Sixteen.



--sonja--