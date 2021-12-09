Cards VB vs. Fla

We interrupt this drama-filled Thursday to remind you that the #1 team in NCAA Volleyball -- the Louisville Cardinals begin Sweet Sixteen NCAA Tournament play vs. Florida today at 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall and on ESPNU.



30-0 and four more to go.



The Cards face a 22-8 Gator squad that had defeat Florida A&M and Miami (FL) to get to the Sweet Sixteen. They are the last SEC team remaining in the 'big dance'. They ended their regular season with two straight losses to UK. Florida has All-SEC performers Sofia Victoria and Thayer Hall as competent kill artists and steady elli McKissock as their Libero.



It should be a fun one. Louisville is 0-8 in the series history against Florida. Let's change that today.



--sonja--