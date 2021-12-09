Cards VB vs. Fla

Sonja

Sonja

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 20, 2001
5,979
2,596
26
Louisville
www.cardinalcouple.com
We interrupt this drama-filled Thursday to remind you that the #1 team in NCAA Volleyball -- the Louisville Cardinals begin Sweet Sixteen NCAA Tournament play vs. Florida today at 1 p.m. in Freedom Hall and on ESPNU.

30-0 and four more to go.

The Cards face a 22-8 Gator squad that had defeat Florida A&M and Miami (FL) to get to the Sweet Sixteen. They are the last SEC team remaining in the 'big dance'. They ended their regular season with two straight losses to UK. Florida has All-SEC performers Sofia Victoria and Thayer Hall as competent kill artists and steady elli McKissock as their Libero.

It should be a fun one. Louisville is 0-8 in the series history against Florida. Let's change that today.

--sonja--
 
  • Like
Reactions: KevinMurphy2
K

KozmasAgain

4000+
Gold Member
Sep 23, 2016
4,456
2,713
26
Good crowd for a Thursday afternoon time, they were very enthusiastic. I would love to see us pack the Hall Saturday evening. Big weekend in the Ville, Thursday Volleyball regionals, Friday Louisville vs DePaul, Saturday Volleyball regional finals and Sunday the women’s basketball team plays sUcK. Go Cards!!!
 
2

2330859

6000+
Nov 28, 2002
9,349
6,317
26
Texas vs Washington was an amazing contest. W was up 2 sets to 0, and up 16-13 in set 3; when TX took over and finished set 3 with a win, and the next 2 sets for the match.

DePaul beat UK in Lexington in basketball. DePaul hit 7- 3pointers, and UK a missed all of their attempts and DePaul out rebounded UK 48-30 ……so how did UK stay within the 9 point final margin? UK shot 27 free throws.

UK women BB Team is one dimensional this year with only 8 scholarship players as their offense derives from their defense. Take care of the ball and avoid fouling and UL will win easily.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sonja

Volleyball Selection Show tonight

Replies
9
Views
261
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
armensmith
armensmith
Sonja

Volleyball hosts Duke tonight

Replies
1
Views
109
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Bardman
Bardman
Sonja

Cards split on Sunday

Replies
0
Views
52
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

WBB downs Belmont 80-66

Replies
0
Views
97
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
Sonja
Sonja
Sonja

Volleyball faces Notre Dame tonight

Replies
7
Views
105
Forum: Louisville Women’s Athletics
KozmasAgain
K

Latest posts

Top Bottom