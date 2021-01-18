Cards Control Noles 84-56

The University of Louisville WBB squad improved to 12-0 Sunday afternoon with a 84-56 shellacking of FSU in the KFC YUM! Center and -- coupled with a #1 Stanford loss to Colorado in overtime -- could very well move up to #1 in the nett AP Poll.



This one was a team effort, on offense and defense. Five Cards reached double figures, Louisville shot 54% from the floor (including an impressive 11-23 from three-point range) and held the visitors to just 56 points, 40% shooting and only three bench points.



After a tied first quarter (17-17) the Cards exploded for a 26-14 second quarter that featured a 9-0 Louisville run with three straight three-pointers. FSU was done, and the Cards led 43-31 at the half.



The Cards also controlled the second half, taking the third quarter 21-14 and the final quarter 20-11. No Cardinal starter played more than 29 minutes and Louisville won the rebounding battle impressively with a 38-25 edge.



Kianna Smith did not draw the start, there may have been concern about the sprained ankle she suffered Thursday, but she eliminated all those worries with 16 points in 30 minutes off the bench -- making four out of her eight three point attempts and adding five rebound and six assists. Hailey Van Lith hit her first six shots, added three threes and finished with 15 points.



Louisville created a sparkling 22 assists on 32 made baskets and limited FSU to just six offensive rebounds. The Cards powerful post play of Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon was good for 24 points, 13 rebounds (a 10/10 double from Dixon) and back-up center Ramani Parker even got into the act with four points and two grabs in the final three minutes of the game.



FSU, coming off a lengthy COVID delay, simply could not keep pace with the Cards.



“We didn’t have any kind of flow. We weren’t getting stops and then we weren’t able to score,” said FSU head coach Brooke Wyckoff about the game. “[Louisville] took advantage of it and went into halftime with a 12-point lead.” Wyckoff is filling in for Sue Semrau this season, who is caring for her eldlerly and ill mother.



It doesn't get any easier for FSU. They will play another top-5 and undefeated opponent on Thursday, when the Noles welcome No. 3 NC State (10-0, 5-0) to Tallahassee. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. tip on ACC Network.



Louisville anticipates the top slot in college women's basketball later today, but, star Dana Evans says that the team "still has work to do" and any celebration would probably come from the practice facility during practice.



The Cards WBB squad returns to the KFC YUM! Center to host Syracuse Thursday night at 9 p.m. Syracuse came off the COVID break impressively with a 99-64 win over Miami yesterday. Before the Louisville game, they'll also play UNC on Tuesday night, seeking revenge for an earlier loss to the TarHeels.



Walz on the win:



"It's how we like to play. We're going to continue to try and push the basketball. We tried not to take quick shots, though, unless they were open good shots....I thought we were very smart on the offensive end of the floor".



--sonja--