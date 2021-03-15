Cards a #2 seed in NCAA WBB Tournament?

Sonja
Will Louisville get a #2 seed in the NCAA WBB Selection Monday reveal tonight?
I remain optimistic that they will. Your thoughts? Personally, I'd love to see us in UConn's bracket. We have the talent to take the Huskies down.
Selection show tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN
--sonja--
