Cards a #2 seed in NCAA WBB Tournament?

Will Louisville get a #2 seed in the NCAA WBB Selection Monday reveal tonight?

I remain optimistic that they will. Your thoughts? Personally, I'd love to see us in UConn's bracket. We have the talent to take the Huskies down.

Selection show tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN

--sonja--
 
No doubt in my mind the girls should get a #2 seed. Things have been kind of screwy this year. UofL is definitely in the "top level" of girls basketball but I'm not sure that this 4 Guard line up will consistently work in the top level of the game. Women's basketball has improved dramatically over the past 6, 7, 8 years and most of that improvement has been with the Bigs. We need more size and strength up front and PLAY TO that size and strength. JMO

Peace
 
I am not really worried about the seed especially since there is no home court advantage. I hope we are in the UConn region because I think we matchup well against them. The team to me that looks like a tough matchup is Maryland. We have a history with Maryland because of the 2 head coaches. Because of politics don’t be surprised if they match us up.
 
Agreed about UConn. Their name and beating cruddy competition is carrying them. I think the team struggled a bit down the stretch at times and they still came out on top (usually). The positives are HVL and Olivia, after some struggles, appear to regained some early season swagger. Dana - she is too good of a shooter to be ‘off’ for long. I suspect she’ll find her shot for the tourney. I also believe we have enough size. Olivia, Liz and Ramani each have height and bring their own set of intangibles. The supporting cast must play to their strengths and if they do...look out.
 
