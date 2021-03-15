Cards a #2 seed in NCAA WBB Tournament?

Agreed about UConn. Their name and beating cruddy competition is carrying them. I think the team struggled a bit down the stretch at times and they still came out on top (usually). The positives are HVL and Olivia, after some struggles, appear to regained some early season swagger. Dana - she is too good of a shooter to be ‘off’ for long. I suspect she’ll find her shot for the tourney. I also believe we have enough size. Olivia, Liz and Ramani each have height and bring their own set of intangibles. The supporting cast must play to their strengths and if they do...look out.