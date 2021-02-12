Cards 85 - Georgia Tech 70

The University of Louisville women's basketball team honored Dana Evans on Senior Night with a 85-70 win over Georgia Tech Thursday Night in the KFC YUM! Center. As you might have expected, Evans had a huge part in the Cards 19th win of the 2020-21 season with 25 points, seven assists, four rebounds and a 8-8 free throw performance on her night.

This one was emotionally charged from pre-tip to post-game. The Cards honored Evans with a pre-game ceremony and roses, Jeff Walz's daughter Lucy sang the National Anthem as a tribute to Dana and the 2900+ in attendance saw a fitting video tribute to the senior from Gary, IN.

After a first quarter that Tech won 20-19 -- a quarter where GT guard Loyal McQueen nailed three three-pointers -- Evans outscored Georgia Tech 9-4 during a second-quarter stretch that put Louisville ahead for good at 30-24. The Cards took a 36-28 lead into the locker room at half time and Evans already had 13 points for the contest.

Kianna Smith provided her own tribute to Dana as well, with 21 points, which featured a 13-point Kianna run in the third quarter that stretched the Cardinal lead from 36-28 to 49-35 in the first five minutes of the second half. Four Cards finished in double figures, Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon added 13 points and Louisville put up an impressive 44-30 advantage with points-in the-paint against the Yellow Jackets. The Cards outscored the visitors 49-42 in the final 20 minutes and did so by primarily playing just seven players. Evans, Van Lith, K.Smith, Dixon and Robinson started for the Cards and Cochran and Balogun saw the minutes off the bench.

Evans spoke after the game on her time at Louisville:

"It was a lot of emotion, I was sad but I was excited at the same time. I was ready to play and once the first quarter settled in, It means a lot, I was so emotional because of all the hard work that paid off and how much of a struggle it was -- coming here as a freshman -- and as a sophomore and just figuring myself out."

Georgia Tech could not figure out how to stop Evans, or the Cardinals.

Louisville shot 32-65 (49.2%) from the floor and hit 15 of their 16 free throw attempts against the Yellow Jackets.

Jeff Walz on Dana:

"When you can send a senior out with a win, it's pretty special. Tonight, for Dana -- and her family that was able to be here -- the only sad thing is that, if it wasn't a COVIF year, we would have had 20,000 in here to see her play on her senior night."

The Cards battled Tech on the boards and won the rebounding stat 37-34, Cochran and Dixon combining for 15 of them. Kasa Robinson had seven grabs for the Cards -- and a bit of a disagreement with GT's Kierra Fletcher in the fourth quarter with 4:44 to play and the Cards up 70-59. A weird sequence that started with a foul by Evans, then technical and personal fouls being called on Robinson and Fletcher.

Evans kissed the Cardinal Bird at half court at the end of the game and it was a memorable night in the Cards final home game of the season. Louisville heads to Syracuse next, for a Sunday contest against the Orange.

I'm a little concerned about Haley Van Lith. She hasn't been playing very well lately and crunch time minutes are going to Robinson over her.

Being from Washington state I'm a tad worried about homesickness and with the new NCAA transfer rules it isn't as tough a decision to make anymore.

Coach Walz is always recruiting and won't hesitate to recruit over current players. Just look at N. Green, a McDonald's all American who left early this season.

Now I don't know anything, just a little worried because quite frankly, sports news has mostly been disappointing to me these days. I expect bad news and look for it whether it's injuries or player departures. I'm as cynical as I've ever been.
 
I think Hailey, like Olivia, is tough. Olivia has been coming off the bench a she hit a bit if a tough stretch herself. She is making some mistakes which I do not think are too uncommon for FR. Forcing passes, trying to make passes against physically talented players who can get their hands on the ball, dribbling in too far against physically talented players who are overall taller and stronger than she is used to. She’ll figure it out. Just a few games ago she drained multiple 3s and recently she has been off - that gets in your head.
 
Hailey is to good to let this get her down she has a work harder attitude. I watched the halftime last night about Dana talking about not being the caliber of a player when she first arrived. She worked harder to get better and she also talked about the sport psychiatrist that Louisville athletes work with.
I actually think Hailey is playing pretty decent defense. She gets beat every now and then but so does everyone else. She had several steals last night as she does every game and she is one of the best rebounders on the team. She does make freshmen mistakes but she definitely is not selfish with the ball.
K Smith went through a period of struggling with her shot and her playing time suffered. Last night K Smith looked great. Louisville an CJW has a reputation of developing great guards and if Hailey sticks with the plan she should be the heir apparent.
 
Koz you are correct. HVL does get beat every now and then. She will learn to move her feet better snd use her body to hedge the drive. And, yep, many others are getting blown by a little too easily.
 
