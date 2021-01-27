Cards 79 - Miami 76

Facing crunch time? Getting nervous and feeling the heat of an opponent that isn't giving up? Need relief?



Just pull out your smart phone and punch in DANA DOES IT.



It worked again for the Louisville women's basketball squad Tuesday. Evans had the final 12 UofL points of the game. All but two of the 14 UofL points in a win that looked like it might easy easy midway through the third quarter but turned into a down-to-the-wire affair in the KFC YUM! Center. The 79-76 Cardinal win over Miami that was another in the "I got this" scenario" that Dana has delivered this season.



A slow start, yes, for the Gary, IN All-American but Liz Dixon was running on all eight-cylinders in the first half and Elizabeth Balogun was dropping threes on wide-open looks. The Cards weren't really in any danger for most of the game, witness the 16-point, 62-46 lead with 4:03 to go in the third quarter after two Kianna Smith free throws, but Miami didn't show up at the downtown arena just to try Philly Cheese Steaks on the main concourse. The Canes were feeling good, hitting shots and narrowing the lead. Trying to get Katie Meier her 300th. career win. Trying to knock off #1. They were losing, but, instead of throwing in the towel, they decided to make the Cards sweat a bit while they were here.



It was a tale of two halves in regards to whistles, as well. The Cards saw just four free throw attempts in the first half, Miami nine. That script flipped in the final twenty minutes -- Louisville going 18-23 and Miami 6-9 from the line. If the Miami strategy was to try and get the win by fouling Dana and Dixon, it didn't work -- the two had 20 of the Cards 27 attempts and 17 of the 21 makes. Throw out the disappointing fourth quarter from the floor (3-12 for 25%) from the Cards -- and Louisville was shooting at a 53% rate after 30 minutes.



Let's not forget Elizabeth Balogun's big afternoon. She was 5-7 from the floor, 4-5 from three-point range and had five boards and four assists.



Miami refused to leave quietly, though, and got a huge effort from Kelsey Marshall (19 points, 11 rebounds). That 20-14 Miami fourth quarter edge was enough to put a little fear in most UofL WBB fans hearts, but this was a five-point win until the final buzzer, when the Cards just let Miami have a meaningless layup at the buzzer....victory secured.



This is a Cardinal squad that has had three games in six days and all three have been against teams with winning records and fairly close affairs. It doesn't get any easier for Louisville either -- UNC comes to town Thursday with arguably the best center in the ACC in Janelle Bailey and is desperately looking to turn-around a 1-3 last four games performance. I say that with hopes that the TarHeels don't find a way to avoid Louisville for what seems like the tenth time this season. Fingers crossed, knock on wood and rub the rabbit's foot !



There's only one school in all of NCAA WBB DI action that can say they are 15 for 15 in 2020-21, though, and that school is Louisville. Not every game is going to be a 30-point blowout, especially when you have that #1 target on your back.



When you have the best guard in women's college basketball, a terrifying tandem in the post and a fabulous freshman that shows no fear, though...you are the envy of the rest of the 353 DI WBB programs out there. Wins are wins, and count the same whether they are by two or 22. One game at a time, one day at a time and one win at a time.



Remember the famous quote about winning:



"Competing at the highest level isn't about winning. It's about preparation, courage, understanding and nurturing your people. And heart. Winning is the result."



Louisville WBB has all five facets. And the record to prove it.





--sonja--