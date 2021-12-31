Cards 79 - Eagles 49

Despite a rough first quarter of shooting, the Louisville women's basketball squad eventually found the mark, and, as it's been all season...defense ruled the day in the 30-point win over Boston College.



The Cards placed five in double figure scoring, led by Emily Engstler's 14 points. EE also grabbed seven rebound -- all in just 17 minutes of playing time. Hailey Van Lith (12), Payton Verhulst (12), Olivia Cochran (10) and Liz Dixon also ended up in double figures.



The Cards shot an ice cold 3-15 (20%) in the first quarter, but still managed to have a 12-11 lead after 10 minutes. The defensive intensity ramped up in the second quarter and that seemed to wake up the offensive as well. Louisville shot 10-16 (62.5%) in the second frame and outscored BC 23-13 In the quarter, 35-24 was the halftime tally.



The Cards picked up in the third quarter where they left off at half. They held the Eagles to just 13 points again and had their highest point scoring quarter with 24, 50% shooting (8-16) and Walz emptied the bench as the third neared it's end -- the Cards leading 59-37.



No starter saw the court for UofL in the fourth, Norika Konno and Verhulst had big quarters with seven points each and the Cards continued to roll up the lead. The Cards built the advantage to 35 with 1:44 to go at 79-44, but BC did manage the final five points of the contest to take the 30 point loss.



Louisville won the points in the paint battle 40-24 and forced 21 Eagles turnovers which resulted in a 19-6 points off turnover edge. Surprisingly, Louisville had just 9 fast break points, but allowed BC just two. The Cards won the battle of the boards 40-33 and the bench had 34 points.



A solid win in front of 7709 fans. Things won't be that easy Sunday when the Cards travel to Atlanta for a noon tip against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets saw their scheduled contest against Pitt last night postponed because of COVID concerns in the Panther program.



With #1 South Carolina losing to Missouri last night, it'll be interesting to see if Louisville (11-1) takes over the #1 spot in the next round of polls and rankings...



-sonja--