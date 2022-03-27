Cards 76 - Tenn 64

The University of Louisville women's basketball squad has advanced to the Elite Eight with a 76-64 win over Tennessee Saturday afternoon in Wichita, KS. They''ll face Michigan on Monday night at 9 p.m. in the regional final and the winner is in the Final Four in Minneapolis. The Wolverines knocked out South Dakota Saturday night 52-49.



It was the Van Lith and Engstler show offensively for the Cards, plus a defense that stiffened after Tennessee had closed within 55-53 on Rae Burrell's three-point play to begin the fourth quarter. The Vols had turnovers on three straight trips down floor after that, though and never got any closer. Tennessee had closed within 55-53 on Burrell's three-point play to begin the fourth quarter but coughed it up on three straight trips down floor. Engstler scored after the first turnover, Smith drained a 3-pointer after the second and Louisville quickly stretched the lead again, building a big enough cushion to coast into the regional finals.



Van Lith had 23 points and six assists in the contest.



Her thoughts: ''We just kept reminding each other that as long as we get stops and rebounds, we'll be up no matter what, 'no matter if we score or not. We were able to execute that. All of our players stepped up and got rebounds and made good plays on defense and we were able to pull away.''



Engstler had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.



She said after the win: ''It's been a really long journey,' and I just think sometimes you have a feeling. I feel really good about this team and I think we're going to get there.''



Kianna Smith had 12 points for the 1-seed Cards (28-4) who led by 15 points with 8:59 left in the second quarter and took a 39-28 led into halftime. Tennessee managed to trim thay lead to five by the end of the third quarter (55-50)



Louisville forced 18 turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers, while committing just seven turnovers.



UT head coach Kellie Harper was complimentary of the Cards in post-game remarks but also proud of her squad:



''Louisville is tough. They're so tough on both ends of the court,' we needed to play with a few less mistakes at both ends of the court. But we don't have any quit in us. We cut it to two, we gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter. Love 'em for that.''



UT fell to 0-3 against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament, including a loss five years ago in the second round. And while the Lady Vols are making strides under Harper in their return to prominence, they still haven't reached the Elite Eight since 2016 and their last Final Four appearance came in 2008.



A win for Louisville that featured runs by both squads, as Jeff Walz had predicted before the contest. The difference was late-game defense and Louisville has hung their hat all season on playing better defense than their opponent. Emily "Everything" and Hailey "Vantastic" are stepping up when then Cards need them and the play of Kianna Smith, Mykasa Robinson, Chelsie Hall and Peyton Verhulst yesterday kept the Cards dancing.



Jeff Walz on playing Michigan: ''We're going to have a heavyweight fight,'' Walz said. ''It's going to be a fun day Monday. It's nice to still be playing.''







--sonja--