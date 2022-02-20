Cards 70 - Virginia Tech 56

Louisville women's basketball defeats visiting Virginia Tech 70-56 Sunday afternoon on Senior Day and the annual Play 4 Kay Pink-Outt game in front of 10294 fans.



Hailey Van Lith led the Cards with 20 points and Emily Engstler had 19 points and 15 rebound for the Cards, who go to 23-3 and 13-2 in the ACC.



A game where Louisville jumped out to a 13-4 lead early and took the first quarter 22-14. A community effort in coring for the first 10 minutes, with eight of the 10 Cards who played in the first quarter scoring . The Cards were having success scoring in the paint -- posting a 12-4 advantage and had held All-ACC VT center Elizabeth Kitley to jusr one point and only one shot. Kasa Robinson's steal and layup gave the Cards the eight-point lead and the Cards went on a 6-0 run to close out the quarter.



VT would trim the Louisville lead to 24-20 in the first two minutes of the second quarter, but Louisville responded with a 12-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 36-22 lead on two Van Lith free throws with 3:09 left in the half. The Cards took a 36-27 lead to the locker room -- Van Lith having a big second quarter with nine points and playing all but eight seconds of the quarter. Her big effort was needed, both Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon had picked up two fouls each and Jeff Walz inserted Merissah Russell into the game for six minutes to try and shut down the suddenly resurgent Kitley, who had nine second quarter points.



The Cards held Virginia Tech to just two points in the first 5:37 of the third quarter and expanded their lead to 46-29 after a Chelsie Hall steal and layup. It was 52-31 with 1:37 to play in the third after an Engstler driving layup and the Cards held a 57-36 lead after three quarter after two Liz Dixon free throws to close the quarter.



A Kianna Smith three to start the final quarter and Ahlana Smith layup gave UofL their largest lead of the game at 62-38. Virginia Tech continued to go to Kitley the rest of the quarter and was able to trim to Cards lead to 68-53 with 2:43 to play...but Louisville was never in danger and Walz was able to take the three seniors out to nice rounds of applause as the game winded down -- Louisville winning 70-56.



Norika Konno was back on the floor for the Cards, she prticipated in warmup drills but did not get into the game.



A needed win over the team right behind the Cards in the ACC standings and the Cards were never in any danger for the majority of this one. Credit to Kitley, who had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks -- she also sank seven of her ten free throw attempts. The visitors were 18-26 from the line, Louisville 11-15.



Louisville dominated the point-in-the-paint 44-16 points-off turnovers 21-11 and 2nd chance point 15-4.



The Cards return to action Thurs Feb. 24th for a contest at Pittsburgh. The Panthers fell to Virginia Sunday 74-65.



