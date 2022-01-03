Cards 50 - Georgia Tech 48

#2 Louisville women's basketball went on an 8-1 run to end the game against Georgia Tech to capture a 50-48 win in Atlanta Sunday afternoon. Emily Engstler broke a 48-48 tie with a driving layup with 3.3 seconds left for the game winner for the Cards. Engsrler had 14 points to lead Louisville, who improved to 12-1 on the season and 2-0`in the ACC.



It was a rough start for Jeff Walz squad. The Cards missed their first eight shots and didn't get on the board until nearly seven minutes passed in the first quarter. Fortunately, Georgia Tech wasn't shooting much better and the first quarter ended with the Yellow Jackets leading 11-3.



The defensive prominence and lack of offense earmarked the contest for the first three quarters. The Cards got an Ahlana Smith three with three seconds left in the first half to force a 20-20 tie and took a 23-20 lead to start the second half on a Engstler three, but could only manage four points the remainder of the quarter and faced a five-point deficit going into the fourth quarter...32-27.



The Cards finally lifted the lid off the basket in the fourth but so did GT. Louisville faced a 47-42 deficit with three minutes left in the game, but tied it on a Van Lith basket and two Olivia Cochran free throw. After a missed Tech three, the Cards grabbed the miss and got a timeout with 14 seconds to play. It was Engstler who produced the game winner with 3.3 to play with a nifty spin move down the lane to make it 50-48.



Louisville returns to action Thursday night in the KFC YUM! Center with a 7 p.m. contest against Pittsburgh.



-sonja--