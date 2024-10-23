Cardinals leading for four-star WR from Florida

John Garcia Jr.
Former UCF commitment Carl Jenkins has been to campus twice and is looking to get back to UofL next month, he tells Rivals. At this time, UofL leads Syracuse and USF for his services while Penn State and Washington are keeping an eye on him as well.
"Their offense speaks for it self, the staff is pretty straight forward & has proven records," Jenkins said. "Love the atmosphere & everybody makes me feel welcomed there."