BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES THREAD ***

Louisville Takes on Oregon State Friday at College World Series​



The University of Louisville baseball team starts up play at the College World Series on Friday at 7 p.m. ET against Oregon State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be heard on 93.9 The Ville and 970 WGTK.Louisville is back in Omaha for the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2019. The Cardinals previously reached the College World Series in 2007, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Louisville's deepest run came in its most-recent trip, reaching the bracket final in 2019.The Cardinals started the road to Omaha by winning the Nashville Regional, just the second time in program history the Cardinals had won a road regional. Louisville then defeated Miami in three games in the Louisville Super Regional to punch its sixth ticket to the College World Series.Louisville will take on Oregon State in its opening contest Friday night. The Cardinals will then play either Arizona or Coastal Carolina on Sunday. Oregon State defeated the Cards in the 2013 CWS in the only previous meeting between the two programs. Louisville's last meeting with Coastal was a loss in the 2002 Athens Regional. Meanwhile, the Cardinals notched a 13-1 mercy rule victory over Arizona in Arlington, Texas, back in February of this season.