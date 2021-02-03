Another Top 10 Ranking

The NCBWA Preseason Poll was released today and the Cards came in at #6. They extended the ranking to the top 35 schools, which included 9 ACC programs, only behind that SEC which had 12. Louisville is the top ranked school from the ACC according to the poll.

Louisville has now earned top 10 rankings from NCBWA, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, and Baseball America.
 
Crazy that there are so many entities with rankings. In the end, winning your Super and advancing to Omaha is all that matters.
 
