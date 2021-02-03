Another Top 10 Ranking

mattsefcovic
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Jan 12, 2020
-
- 175
-
- 314
-
- 6
The NCBWA Preseason Poll was released today and the Cards came in at #6. They extended the ranking to the top 35 schools, which included 9 ACC programs, only behind that SEC which had 12. Louisville is the top ranked school from the ACC according to the poll.
Louisville has now earned top 10 rankings from NCBWA, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, and Baseball America.
Louisville has now earned top 10 rankings from NCBWA, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, and Baseball America.