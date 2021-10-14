ACC WBB Media Day in Charlotte

The 15 ACC WBB coaches and 30 players converged on Charlotte, NC yesterday for the 2021 ACC WBB Media Day. I did not get to view the whole nine-hour production on the ACC Network, but was fortunate to catch Walz with Packer and Durham and Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith with the Nothing But Net women.



Nothing new, earth-shaking or program changing was revealed by the Cardinals trio -- or any of the participants I watched.



Events like this are primarily designed to let coaches pump sunshine out concerning their programs, exchange pats on the back and let the interviewers praise the players and coaches. If you believe all the hype, all 15 teams in the ACC are reloaded, stronger than they've ever been, will make a run at the ACC WBB title and all the players are poised for breakout seasons. OK fine, where do I sign and what kind of warranty do I get with that? We'll see how that looks in March.



FIVE THINGS ABOUT THE CARDS APPERANCE YESTERDAY



1) Jeff Walz thinks Emily Engstler will have an impact on the 2021-22 squad. Thank you, Captain Obvious. I would imagine water is wet, as well.



2) Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith both spent time this summer in Los Angeles working out with personal trainers. They faced a variety of other collegiate athletes in drills and such. That's good to hear, but we were pretty certain neither sat around eating bon-bons and making TicToc clips all day. No one works harder than Hailey.



3) Jeff Walz has a new "Walzism". "If the grass looks greener on the other side, it's because of the bull s%$# used to fertilize it." We know Walz is a huge fan of yard work, tree removal and cutting grass. But, was this a thinly-veiled reference to the departure of Green and Balogun to Duke and Kara? Conspiracy theorists, gather and discuss, please.



4) Packer wants to drive a golf cart at the ACC Cross Country Championship this fall. Did anyone tell him that it's not on a manicured 18-hole links and he can't veer into the woods to look for errant drives? I don't expose myself to very much Parker and Durham programming and the reasons why were reinforced in my mind yesterday



5) Deb Antonelli wore out the query: "Dana Who?" She, and many others, believe that the Cards won't miss Evans. Fortunately, neither Smith or Van Lith took the bait and didn't create any bulletin board responses. The two are focused on team unity, hard work and having a great season this year. (Whew, that's a relief!). As for Dana...I do believe she will be missed, just as Asia, Myisha, Kylee, Jaz, Angel and other were missed after they graduated.



Let the games begin.



--sonja--