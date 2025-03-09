ADVERTISEMENT

BB RECRUITING: 2025 PORTAL THREAD

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TheRealVille

2025/26 roster?

Replies
6
Views
1K
Forum: Louisville Men’s Basketball
CardHack
C
robholmesiv1

Basketball recruiting updates

Replies
115
Views
9K
Premium: Recruiting Board
Shonda97
Shonda97
C

Remaining ACC Schedule and the NCAAT

Replies
36
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
Louis III
Louis III
C

Calls After Georgia Loss Last night vs Norte Dame Mounting for 16 Team Playoff with No Bye's for Any Teams Effective 2025

Replies
20
Views
2K
Premium: Collision Course
cocoa
C
glassmanJ

Does Pryor, or did he, get a Redshirt, or would he go pro anyways?

Replies
8
Views
4K
Forum: Louisville Men’s Basketball
Pervis_Griffith
Pervis_Griffith
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back